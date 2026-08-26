After resignation due to ‘lapse of judgment,’ ex-Acting Minister Faishal Ibrahim in talks to return to NUS

SINGAPORE: A little over a month after it was announced that former Acting Minister Faishal Ibrahim had stepped down from his roles in public service, it was reported on Monday (Aug 24) that he is in discussions to return to the National University of Singapore.

Assoc Prof Faishal resigned from political office, as a Member of Parliament, as well as from the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) on July 20.

It had come as a surprise to many in Singapore, some of whom had even gone so far as to circulate a petition for him to be given a second chance.

Now, according to reporting from CNA, NUS and Assoc Prof Faishal are currently talking about the terms for his return to the university.

He has a long history with the institution, having completed a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in real estate management in 1993, and then a Master of Science in the same discipline three years later, finishing the course as the best overall student, after which he joined the NUS Department of Real Estate as a senior tutor.

Under a NUS Overseas Graduate Scholarship, he then completed a Doctor of Philosophy in management science at the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology in 2020, the same year he became an Associate Professor at NUS.

Lapse of judgment

Prior to his resignation, Assoc Prof Faishal had been Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs since 2025 and was Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs from 2025 to 2026. He was also an MP since 2006, first at Marine Parade, then at Nee Soon, and most recently at Marine Parade–Braddell Heights.

In a statement, he admitted to a lapse of judgment in his conduct with a female member of the public in failing to establish boundaries, although he made it clear that there had been no physical relationship between them.

He acknowledged that his conduct had fallen short and was inconsistent with the responsibilities he had been given and added that he decided it was “right for me to step away from politics” to devote his time and attention to his family.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in his statement at the time that he accepted Assoc Prof Faishal’s resignation. /TISG

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