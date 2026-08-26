University fires prof who claimed Malays could fly and taught the Chinese ‘flying kung fu’

PETALING JAYA: A professor who has become known for her controversial opinions on Malay history and civilisation was fired by the university where she worked.

Solehah Yaacob, however, is now challenging her dismissal.

The International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), which has several campuses throughout the country, said in an Aug 23 (Sunday) statement that Solehah had been terminated on April 27. It added that she could not claim affiliation with the institution.

“She is no longer a professor nor entitled to claim any association with the university. IIUM hopes that this clarification will help avoid any misunderstanding and uphold the integrity and academic standing of the university,” IIUM’s Office for Communication, Advocacy and Promotion said.

Solehah has made a number of controversial claims over the past year, allegedly including saying that the early Malays had taught shipbuilding to the Romans and that meteor strikes were responsible for Malaysia’s iron ore deposits.

She had also said that the wife of Prophet Muhammad, Khadijah, was connected to the Malay world.

Even odder were her statements that Malays could fly and that they taught the Chinese “flying kung fu,” which historians have ridiculed.

Facebook screengrab/ James Chin

However, Solehah is fighting back, alleging that IIUM had been unprofessional.

According to a report by Free Malaysia Today, the former lecturer, who holds a PhD in Arabic linguistics, is taking the university to court.

“I was dismissed within 24 hours and not allowed to appeal. IIUM wanted to pay me the equivalent of six months, but I refused,” FMT quoted her as saying.

Solehah noted that the higher education ministry had conferred upon her the Malaysia Research Assessment on the day before she was sacked.

James Chin, a scholar of Asian studies at the University of Tasmania, was quoted in South China Morning Post as pointing out how the former lecturer also runs paid boat-cruise tours as well as charges around US$200 (around S$254) for participating in seminars. /TISG

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