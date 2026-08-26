Bomb blasts, arson attacks hit southern Thailand as Malaysian visitor waits for border to reopen

THAILAND: A wave of near-simultaneous bomb blasts and arson attacks struck at least 12 locations across southern Thailand’s Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat provinces on the evening of Aug 22, sending panic through border towns and leaving Malaysian visitors stranded as Thai security forces imposed roadblocks and a curfew, the New Straits Times (NST) reported.

The coordinated strikes began at around 8:15 p.m., according to Thai local media, targeting public infrastructure and commercial premises through explosive devices, tyre burning, and vehicle fires. Narathiwat was reported to be the worst affected province, followed by Yala and Pattani.

A Malaysian visitor identified only as Main, 35, described the scene in the border town of Golok as chaotic, the NST reported. Main had arrived in Golok with a friend the previous afternoon and planned to return to Kelantan before the border checkpoint closed at 10 p.m.

Explosions rang out around 9 p.m., forcing him to rush toward the Golok Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security complex where security officers turned him back. Strict roadblocks were set up across the town, with authorities turning away vehicles attempting to pass through affected areas.

After hearing the first blast, Main spoke to local residents who confirmed that coordinated attacks were occurring at multiple locations simultaneously. Visibly shaken, he told the NST he could not sleep out of fear and was anxious to cross back into Kelantan at first light, though he remained concerned about continued movement restrictions. He spent the night at a hotel in Golok, waiting for border crossings to reopen.

Thai security forces heightened security measures and cordoned off affected areas to facilitate sweeps and investigations. In Narathiwat, authorities ordered the temporary closure of designated zones including Sungai Kolok and Tak Bai, enforcing strict entry and exit restrictions. A curfew was also announced in Narathiwat until 6 a.m.