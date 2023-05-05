Maid is constantly on the phone while working; she uses it even while showering employer’s child

SINGAPORE: A frustrated female employer called out her maid’s poor work ethic on social media.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook page for employers and domestic helpers alike, the woman asked other netizens what she should do when her “helper is constantly on the mobile phone” despite being told “not to use (it) when she’s working or taking care of the children”. She explained that she told her maid to use the phone only after work at night and to call her own children during the day.

“But I feel that she’s taking for granted as we are fairly fair employers and treating her well”, the woman said. She explained that her maid had been carelessly breaking things and sometimes even forgetting to switch off the stove.

“Worst is she can be using phone when showering my child. I must say I’m getting frustrated with her”, the woman wrote.

Netizens who commented on the post urged the woman to have a serious talk with her helper and let the helper go if she did not change. Here’s what they said:

Earlier this year, another maid’s employer took to social media asking where he could transfer her because she “is not really a good worker”.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook group for domestic helpers and employers, a man explained that his maid was found “Cutting corners, wakes up at 7 am and takes a 2 to 3 hour nap in the afternoon citing she is tired, but uses her phone till 1 to 2 am daily even though she retires in her room by 9pm. Last straw was when she overdosed my brother on medication, and her exvuse being it is easier to give him everything at one go as opposed to 3 times a day”.

Regarding the medication situation, the man added that social services and the police were also involved, and the maid was given a warning.

