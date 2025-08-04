Maid in SG seeks advice after elderly charge complains about every meal

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper took to social media to seek advice after growing frustrated with her elderly charge, who constantly complained about the food she prepared.

Posting anonymously in the “Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid / Domestic Helper” Facebook group, the Filipina helper said she has been working in Singapore for four months, caring for an elderly woman whom she refers to as “lola.”

“If I cooked noodles, she would complain. When I cooked chow mein, she complained. If I cooked rice with a viand, she would also complain. If I cooked lugaw, she would complain too,” the helper wrote on Friday (Aug 1).

“[She would even] complain about macaroni soup. Spaghetti or puto, she complains as well. If I give her bread and biscuits, she complains to me, [and] she can only drink one litre of water a day, not too much because she has a kidney problem.”

At first, the helper said she tried to remain understanding, brushing off the remarks as part of the job. But as time went on, the constant criticism began to wear her down.

“Sometimes I ask myself, what should I cook that she won’t complain about?” she said.

The helper ended her post by asking fellow domestic workers for advice or encouragement, saying she was doing her best to remain patient and respectful.

“Any experiences, mga kabayan (a term referring to fellow Filipinos)? I need some advice and positive feedback or responses. Thank you, and please respect my post.”

“The elderly are like that. You just need to be more patient.”

In the comments section, several netizens offered practical suggestions, with many advising the helper to directly ask her employer or lola what she would like to eat before preparing any meals.

One wrote, “Before you cook, sis, you can ask them what they want to eat so they won’t complain. If they still complain, maybe it’s time to change employers after your two-year contract.”

Another suggested, “Try searching for Chinese food recipes and show her the picture before you cook it. Just follow the recipe exactly, with no changes, and make sure to choose dishes that she’s allowed to eat. If she still complains, you can tell her maybe she should consider getting a new helper.”

A third commented, “The elderly are like that. You just need to be more patient. Soon, she will realise how much you care, [and] she will be okay. This is just a test.”

“That is how some elderly Singaporeans are; they need a lot of attention. Even if they like the food you cook, they might still complain. As long as she is eating what you prepare, just keep going. Try to be more patient and find ways to get her attention, too.”

