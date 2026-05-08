Maid complains of no privacy at employer’s home: ‘Even my room has CCTV’

SINGAPORE: On Friday (Mar 1), a domestic helper complained online that she has no privacy at her employer’s home.

In a post shared in the Facebook group “SINGAPORE TRANSFER (No Fees/SD), DIRECT HIRE & NEW HELPER,” the helper alleged that there was a CCTV camera installed inside her room and that her employer closely watched her daily routine, including when she slept. She also claimed that she was required to place her phone in front of the CCTV camera after 11:30 p.m. every night.

The helper further alleged that her employer repeatedly followed her around the house while she carried out chores. According to her post, the employer would watch how she washed clothes, how she hung them outside, and even stand nearby while she cleaned the bathroom.

“She [keeps watching] me [while] I wash and how I hang [the clothes] outside. She [also] keeps following me while I’m cleaning and putting back the clothes, and also in the bathroom, she [stands] there until I finish. It’s hard. I cannot work properly, [and she keeps] complaining,” the helper wrote.

She also claimed that her employer interfered with her personal grooming habits. According to the helper, she was told to stop applying “soap and cream” to her face and was allegedly not allowed to wear makeup even on her day off.

“They don’t deserve your service.”

The post quickly drew strong reactions online, with many netizens urging the helper to leave the household immediately and report the matter to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

One commenter wrote, “Leave the place and report to MOM. Take pictures of your room with CCTV and gather all the evidence. Believe me, MOM will listen, and they will get their lesson.”

Another said, “This is against the law, dear!! It’s an invasion of privacy, so act quickly and report them to police/MOM.”

A third commented, “Much better to find the new one, sister! And take care of yourself and your mental health.”

A fourth added, “Pack your things right away. They don’t deserve your service.”

According to the Ministry of Manpower’s guidelines, employers must inform their domestic helpers about any video recording devices and where they are installed.

CCTV cameras are not allowed to be placed in areas that could compromise a helper’s privacy or modesty, such as sleeping areas, changing spaces, or bathrooms.

Read also: ‘Is romance dead?’ Woman slammed after calling BF unromantic over ‘just-because’ flowers