LTA cracks down on errant active mobility users, seizes 67 devices last month

SINGAPORE: Enforcement against unsafe active mobility (AM) device use has stepped up, with officers seizing dozens of non-compliant devices across neighbourhood hotspots last month.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), Active Mobility Enforcement Officers (AMEOs) detected 150 offences and impounded 67 non-compliant devices during patrols at areas such as Pasir Ris, Punggol, Sengkang and Sembawang last December 2025. These locations are popular with pedestrians and cyclists, making safety enforcement especially critical.

Nearly 900 devices impounded last year

The LTA reported that its officers seized around 900 non-compliant active mobility devices in 2025, showing how widespread the issue remains. This means that while successful operations to impound these devices have been conducted, there’s still work to be done.

Authorities added that they will continue taking firm action against errant AM users. This is to help ensure that shared paths remain safe for everyone, especially pedestrians, seniors and families with young children.

Members of the public who encounter unsafe riding behaviour are encouraged to report it via go.gov.sg/report-am.

Netizens react: Support mixed with frustration

The enforcement update drew mixed reactions online, with some netizens welcoming the action while others said more needs to be done.

One commenter said, “One hour on the road, [and I] can spot 10 already… sometimes beside the patrol car, and [they] do nothing.”

Another took a more optimistic view, simply saying, “At least a start.”

Others shared personal safety concerns. One netizen wrote, “Keep it up LTA! Yesterday, [I] almost got run over by an e-bike that looks like a motorcycle that is shown in the photo. They often speed at walk path and have no lights on.”

Some called for stricter measures altogether, with one comment reading, “Please ban PMDs & PMAs.”

The comments reflect ongoing public concern over fast-moving and illegally modified devices on footpaths. While enforcement has increased, authorities have signalled that public cooperation, through reporting and responsible use, remains key to keeping Singapore’s shared paths safe.

