// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, January 20, 2026
29.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Wikipedia screengrab/ S5A-0043
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Lower-income households may now apply for S$60 public transport vouchers

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) and the People’s Association (PA) said in a joint statement on Monday (Jan 19) that applications would open the following day for Public Transport Vouchers (PTVs) worth S$60 each.

The application is open until Oct 31, 2026, and the vouchers may be redeemed until Mar 31, 2027.

616755123 1402780994834711 7434324924089108770 n
FB screengrab/ Murali Pillai

PTVs may be used to top up fare cards or to buy monthly passes. Households that have already received a PTV notification letter may follow the instructions in the letter to redeem their voucher via the SimplyGo app or at any SimplyGo Kiosk, Top-Up Kiosk, Assisted Service Kiosk, SimplyGo Ticket Offices, or SimplyGo Ticketing Service Centres.

616973631 1402780914834719 4862729635728772148 n
FB screengrab/ Murali Pillai

As in previous years, this is meant to help lower-income households cope with the public transport fare adjustment implemented on Dec 27. Households with a monthly income of not more than S$1,800 per person are eligible for one voucher, although at least one member of the household must be a Singapore citizen or Permanent Resident.

See also  Passenger: "SMRT, your staff should perform random checks to prevent such behaviour" of people lying down and misbehaving

PTVs may be shared among members of a household, since they may be redeemed in denominations of S$10 to different travel cards.

And while the vouchers are for S$60, MOT has also said that additional vouchers will be set aside for the Citizens’ Consultative Committees to extend to households who require more assistance.

This is the second stage of the 2025 PTV Exercise. Last month, during the first stage, notification letters were sent out to about 300,000 households that had received a PTV in 2024 and are still eligible for the vouchers. This next stage is for eligible households that have not yet received a voucher. They may apply online at https://go.gov.sg/ptv or in person at their local Community Centres/Clubs.

616764063 1402781038168040 7140643832991053534 n
FB screengrab/ Murali Pillai

“We are committed to keeping public transport affordable and accessible for all Singaporeans. These vouchers will provide support to help families manage their commuting costs throughout the year,” wrote Senior Minister of State for Transport Murali Pillai in a social media post on Jan 19.

See also  LTA reports high rail reliability, launches real-time MRT and LRT train status webpage

Commenting on the PTV exercise on social media, some netizens expressed concerns that the amount may be too small to make a difference for families who are already struggling with increased living costs.

“$60 throughout the year, and it’s to be shared by all the members in the family!” wrote one.

“Not to be sarcastic, the permanent transport fare hike impacting those earning $1800 or less per month far outweighs the one-time $60,” another commented.

“S$60 for adult use probably gone in 15-20 working days. Workers who travel daily to work transfer from bus to train,” weighed in a Facebook user.

Other commenters, meanwhile, expressed the wish for public transport to be made free, or at least heavily discounted, for the elderly. /TISG

Read also: LTA responds to citizen’s letter, says coordinated planning and demand management key to easing public transport load

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore job postings expected to continue downward trend in the near term: Indeed

SINGAPORE: Job postings in Singapore are expected to remain...

OpenAI to introduce ads to free and lower-tier ChatGPT subscribers to address soaring costs

SAN FRANCISCO: OpenAI said it will start testing advertisements...

Quiet cutting: How companies quietly remove staff without paying severance

SINGAPORE: Apparently, there is a new passive-aggressive way to...

SM Lee: “We must not think that just because last year was okay, our problems have gone away”

Singapore - We are told that we are in...

Singapore Politics

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

© The Independent Singapore

// //