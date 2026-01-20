Lower-income households may now apply for S$60 public transport vouchers

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) and the People’s Association (PA) said in a joint statement on Monday (Jan 19) that applications would open the following day for Public Transport Vouchers (PTVs) worth S$60 each.

The application is open until Oct 31, 2026, and the vouchers may be redeemed until Mar 31, 2027.

PTVs may be used to top up fare cards or to buy monthly passes. Households that have already received a PTV notification letter may follow the instructions in the letter to redeem their voucher via the SimplyGo app or at any SimplyGo Kiosk, Top-Up Kiosk, Assisted Service Kiosk, SimplyGo Ticket Offices, or SimplyGo Ticketing Service Centres.

As in previous years, this is meant to help lower-income households cope with the public transport fare adjustment implemented on Dec 27. Households with a monthly income of not more than S$1,800 per person are eligible for one voucher, although at least one member of the household must be a Singapore citizen or Permanent Resident.

PTVs may be shared among members of a household, since they may be redeemed in denominations of S$10 to different travel cards.

And while the vouchers are for S$60, MOT has also said that additional vouchers will be set aside for the Citizens’ Consultative Committees to extend to households who require more assistance.

This is the second stage of the 2025 PTV Exercise. Last month, during the first stage, notification letters were sent out to about 300,000 households that had received a PTV in 2024 and are still eligible for the vouchers. This next stage is for eligible households that have not yet received a voucher. They may apply online at https://go.gov.sg/ptv or in person at their local Community Centres/Clubs.

“We are committed to keeping public transport affordable and accessible for all Singaporeans. These vouchers will provide support to help families manage their commuting costs throughout the year,” wrote Senior Minister of State for Transport Murali Pillai in a social media post on Jan 19.

Commenting on the PTV exercise on social media, some netizens expressed concerns that the amount may be too small to make a difference for families who are already struggling with increased living costs.

“$60 throughout the year, and it’s to be shared by all the members in the family!” wrote one.

“Not to be sarcastic, the permanent transport fare hike impacting those earning $1800 or less per month far outweighs the one-time $60,” another commented.

“S$60 for adult use probably gone in 15-20 working days. Workers who travel daily to work transfer from bus to train,” weighed in a Facebook user.

Other commenters, meanwhile, expressed the wish for public transport to be made free, or at least heavily discounted, for the elderly. /TISG

