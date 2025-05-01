Local bouldering startup Boulder Planet is redefining Singapore’s bouldering scene

- Advertisement -

The bouldering scene in Singapore these days is not limited to hardcore climbers anymore. The activity is now open to everyone — from students and young professionals to newbies who now swap their usual gym sessions for an exercise that is more fun, challenging, and social.

Bouldering is a form of rock climbing that is done without ropes on shorter walls. From 2018 to 2022, the number of commercial climbing gyms in Singapore has more than doubled from 13 to 31. It is evident that many people are getting curious about the sport, though many are also hesitant to give it a go.

The sport seems intimidating at first glance. The climbs, usually called “routes” or “problems”, look complicated. Regular boulders have a way of speaking their own language. For starters, they are usually left on their own after a quick safety briefing.

To popularise the sport, Patrice Verosil co-founded Boulder Planet — a gym that is designed to be beginner-friendly without losing the thrill of bouldering.

- Advertisement -

Once a climber, now a co-founder

Patrice is not new to climbing. She was a competitive climber and worked at a gym called Boulder Movement. For financial reasons, she moved to the tech industry where she learned new skills and earned enough to start a family.

Despite the changes in her life, climbing remained close to her heart. In 2021, Bento, the founder of Boulder Planet, gave her an opportunity to get back to the sport when she was asked to help launch the brand. Patrice became the general manager and assisted in growing the gym from scratch. She eventually became a co-owner and investor.

All about Boulder Planet

Boulder Planet is designed to welcome both first-timers and seasoned climbers, offering a comfortable and engaging space for all experience levels. The gym provides a wide variety of climbs that are easy to follow. The environment is intentionally inclusive, with supportive staff on hand to guide you. In fact, the space feels more like a modern lifestyle hub than a traditional gym.

Catering to everyone, Boulder Planet offers different programmes and sessions, specifically for first-time climbers, kids and younger adventurers as well as adults seeking either recreational or serious climbs.

- Advertisement -

Boulder Planet currently has two branches in Singapore and schedules to fit different lifestyles.

Sembawang – 604 Sembawang Rd, Sembawang Shopping Centre (#B1-22/23) Monday-Friday, 10 am to 10 pm. Public holidays and weekends, 10 am to 9 pm.

Tai Seng – 601 MacPherson Rd, Grantral Mall @ Macpherson (#02-07) Monday-Friday, 10 am to 10.30 pm. Public holidays and weekends, 10 am to 9 pm.



For more information, you may visit the Boulder Planet website.