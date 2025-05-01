Thursday, May 1, 2025
26.6 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Photo: Freepik
Sports
2 min.Read

Local bouldering startup Boulder Planet is redefining Singapore’s bouldering scene

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan
- Advertisement -

The bouldering scene in Singapore these days is not limited to hardcore climbers anymore. The activity is now open to everyone — from students and young professionals to newbies who now swap their usual gym sessions for an exercise that is more fun, challenging, and social. 

Bouldering is a form of rock climbing that is done without ropes on shorter walls. From 2018 to 2022, the number of commercial climbing gyms in Singapore has more than doubled from 13 to 31. It is evident that many people are getting curious about the sport, though many are also hesitant to give it a go. 

The sport seems intimidating at first glance. The climbs, usually called “routes” or “problems”, look complicated. Regular boulders have a way of speaking their own language. For starters, they are usually left on their own after a quick safety briefing. 

To popularise the sport, Patrice Verosil co-founded Boulder Planet — a gym that is designed to be beginner-friendly without losing the thrill of bouldering. 

- Advertisement -

Once a climber, now a co-founder 

Patrice is not new to climbing. She was a competitive climber and worked at a gym called Boulder Movement. For financial reasons, she moved to the tech industry where she learned new skills and earned enough to start a family. 

Despite the changes in her life, climbing remained close to her heart. In 2021, Bento, the founder of Boulder Planet, gave her an opportunity to get back to the sport when she was asked to help launch the brand. Patrice became the general manager and assisted in growing the gym from scratch. She eventually became a co-owner and investor. 

All about Boulder Planet 

Boulder Planet is designed to welcome both first-timers and seasoned climbers, offering a comfortable and engaging space for all experience levels. The gym provides a wide variety of climbs that are easy to follow. The environment is intentionally inclusive, with supportive staff on hand to guide you. In fact, the space feels more like a modern lifestyle hub than a traditional gym. 

Catering to everyone, Boulder Planet offers different programmes and sessions, specifically for first-time climbers, kids and younger adventurers as well as adults seeking either recreational or serious climbs. 

- Advertisement -

Boulder Planet currently has two branches in Singapore and schedules to fit different lifestyles.

  • Sembawang – 604 Sembawang Rd, Sembawang Shopping Centre (#B1-22/23)
    • Monday-Friday, 10 am to 10 pm.
    • Public holidays and weekends, 10 am to 9 pm.
  • Tai Seng – 601 MacPherson Rd, Grantral Mall @ Macpherson (#02-07)
    • Monday-Friday, 10 am to 10.30 pm.
    • Public holidays and weekends, 10 am to 9 pm.

For more information, you may visit the Boulder Planet website.

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Asia

Asia to lead in financial accessibility by 2030, surpassing global average

0
ASIA: Asia is set to be a global leader...
Featured News

Was the WP right to keep Pritam Singh and Sylvia Lim at Aljunied? Many believe so

0
SINGAPORE: Since the Workers’ Party announced its candidates for...

Topics

Related Articles

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Punggol voters are not here to save Gan Kim Yong’s political career

0
By Jeanne Ten Why is Gan Kim Yong so critical...

Dennis Tan: I get feedback on cost of living issues every day

0
SINGAPORE: In a doorstop interview with the media, Workers’...

Cost of living, home affordability, govt accountability are top concerns for GE2025—survey

0
SINGAPORE: A survey from Milieu Insight released shortly before...

Neighbour won’t spay her cat — now their area is full of mess and strays, says resident

0
SINGAPORE: A frustrated resident took to an online forum...

Business

Geopolitical and economic uncertainty may impact job creation in Singapore for the remainder of 2025, economist says

0
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s employment growth slowed in the first quarter...

Employee claims boss wants to deduct his salary over lateness without proof or proper records

0
SINGAPORE: A Singaporean employee took to social media to...

Trump’s tariff policy does not represent all of America

0
Interview with Seth Moulton during MAVEK Technology Series 2025, hosted...

‘Still no job since graduation’: 22-year-old S’porean diploma holder questions if full-time uni is the better path

0
SINGAPORE: Yet another young Singaporean has taken to social...

Singapore Politics

Was the WP right to keep Pritam Singh and Sylvia Lim at Aljunied? Many believe so

0
SINGAPORE: Since the Workers’ Party announced its candidates for...

Focus on the issues, not the drama, says Education Minister Chan Chun Sing

0
SINGAPORE: As the city-state’s election spell builds up, Education...

Paul Tambyah: Perhaps the People’s Association may actually see the light & respect the will of the voters

0
SINGAPORE: At the Singapore Democratic Party’s (SDP) rally at...

GE2025: Vote with hope, not habit — Red Dot United calls for radical but necessary reform at Jurong Central SMC rally

0
Singapore: In the drizzle of a late evening rally...

© The Independent Singapore