‘Like the cost of living, the cost of an election campaign has also risen,’ Pritam Singh appeals for support

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party (WP) secretary-general Pritam Singh is calling for donations, saying the cost of election campaigns has gone up.

He posted his appeal on Facebook on Wednesday after Parliament was dissolved on Tuesday afternoon (April 15). Election candidates will file their papers on April 23 (Nomination Day) and Singaporeans will troop to the polls on May 3.

In the immediate aftermath of the poll announcement, a number of leaders from the different opposition parties have begun to appeal for support, both financial and in terms of volunteering. Pritam Singh, the Secretary-General of the Workers Party (WP), the biggest opposition party in Singapore and the only one with elected Members of Parliament from the last election, noted that the support of Singaporeans “has never been more important.”

“Singapore’s system of democracy was designed to enable the election of an opposition presence in Parliament — a loyal opposition — that works in the interests of the country. There is nothing disloyal about offering alternative views. The views from the Workers’ Party are grounded in the desire to achieve better outcomes for Singapore and Singaporeans,” he wrote in a social media post.

He said that the WP will continue to do the work it has done in Parliament in speaking up for those whose voices are at risk of being overlooked, but added, “We cannot do this alone.”

The Leader of the Opposition soberly outlined the substantial amount of resources each election campaign entails, including outreach endeavours, the cost of logistics and transport, the production of campaign collaterals, sound systems and stage equipment for rallies, as well as other operational costs.

“Like the cost of living, the cost of an election campaign has also risen considerably,” he added, noting that the WP does not have access to the same scale of financial support as the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP).

“We depend on the support of fellow Singaporeans, like you, who believe in balance, accountability and choice,” he wrote, appealing to those who “believe in a future shaped by a broader set of ideas, in a Parliament where all Singaporeans are represented.

Those who are interested in supporting the WP may do so here. Please note that only Singapore citizens aged 21 and older are permitted to hand in donations.

The WP chief also posted a black and white picture from a rally inscribed with “#STEPUP,” which the party adopted earlier this year.

After Mr Singh was found guilty of two counts of lying to a parliamentary committee in February, he was asked by the press about the possibility of being forced to step down.

“I think the need of the hour is for me to step up, not to step down,” he answered coolly. “Elections are imminent, and it’s not going to be an easy election… so we will have to fight hard. That’s what we will do.”

Since then, the WP has been using “Step Up” as one of its slogans. On April 15, it also debuted a video showing its MPs that has the slogan #WorkingforSingapore as well.

The party noted, “Our slogans may have changed over the years, but our mission remains the same. The Workers’ Party prides ourselves on contributing to unity in diversity. Our voices aim to represent the diverse Singaporean population, while working towards a First World Parliament.” /TISG

