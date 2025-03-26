SINGAPORE: On Tuesday morning (March 25), The Straits Times (ST) reported that Goh Hanyan, one of the directors at the Smart Nation Strategy Office and the national artificial intelligence (AI) group for policy and strategy, is stepping down effective April 3.

ST also noted that two other high-ranking civil servants left their posts just ahead of the upcoming General Election (GE): Foo Cexiang, a director from the Ministry of Transport, and Jasmin Lau, a deputy secretary from the Ministry of Health.

Their resignations may well follow the familiar trajectory taken by former civil servants who entered the political arena by way of the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP). Since they may not take part in political activities while in service, they step down shortly before elections are called.

The report named Senior Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Desmond Tan and Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and National Development Tan Kiat How as examples of public servants who resigned before being fielded as candidates for election to Parliament.

However, the response from some netizens to the possibility of former civil servants running for office has not been exactly enthusiastic. Some say this appears to just be “more of the same” from the PAP.

One opined that he believes she is “another individual cut from the same cloth who had their entire journey curated for them” and said she might be just a “younger version” of today’s office holders.

This is not to say that the former civil servants are less than qualified, but there is a feeling that those chosen to contest in the GE are far removed in their everyday lives from what the majority of Singaporeans experience.

“Another of those that sit high up in the ministry/board in the comfort of their big offices, shouting out instruction(s). How much does this type (know) the ground sentiment of their staff, let alone understanding issues, grievances, difficulties, suffering, etc., (the) general public faces in their day-to-day life?” one asked.

Another suggested that there should be a one-year period between resignation as a public officer and joining a political party, which some appeared to feel was a good idea.

One Facebook user, however, said that she felt that it is “not good” to have too many former civil servants and armed forces officers to stand as candidates, adding, “We need more people with private sector experiences and entrepreneurial experiences for diversity.”

She cited Manpower Minister Tan See Leng as a “very good example” as “he is making a difference”. /TISG

