// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, January 23, 2026
29.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: FB / Leong Mun Wai
Singapore Politics
2 min.Read

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is once again in the spotlight, with questions raised as to whether or not the people who become NMPs are indeed independent and non-partisan.

In the first week of January, a photo of Haresh Singaraju, who was appointed as an NMP this month, wearing a shirt with the People’s Action Party (PAP) logo surfaced. Dr Haresh removed the photo from his Instagram account, telling the South China Morning Post to protect the privacy of others who were in it.

Importantly, he told SCMP that he was “serving in parliament in an independent, non-partisan capacity to serve Singaporeans.”

Screenshot 2026 01 23 at 10.22.24%E2%80%AFAM
IG screengrab/ Haresh Singaraju

Last February, Syed Harun Alhabsyi stepped down from his post as NMP, and the next month was spotted along with the PAP team at Nee Soon GRC. He was fielded there by the ruling party in the May 3 polls and is currently Senior Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of National Development.

See also  Special committee to review candidates for NMP
519420882 122138987090835308 543103592076675579 n
Fb screengrab/ Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi

Last week, PSP chief and former Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Leong Mun Wai penned a Facebook post on the NMP scheme that received a lot of attention.

Writing that he had attended the Parliament sitting last week on the motion to deem Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh unfit for the role of Leader of the Opposition, he noted that there were NMPs who had also given speeches during the debate.

While Mr Leong qualified that the backgrounds of the NMPs are not in question and he said that they may be of value to Parliament, he opined that “their participation in the debate on the motion on Pritam Singh’s suitability to serve as Leader of the Opposition has further damaged the credibility of the NMP scheme.

He added that this is due to the nature of their appointments as NMPs, which is done via a Select Committee in Parliament largely made up of PAP MPs.

See also  From time-stamped exams to bubble tea regulations — How repressed bureaucrats run Singapore

“Their presence in Parliament is arguably in the gift of the ruling party, similar to the office of the Leader of the Opposition,” added Mr Leong, who also noted that no NMP has voted differently from the PAP’s position since the vote on the repeal of Section 377A of the Penal Code in 2022.

Screenshot 2026 01 23 at 10.30.24%E2%80%AFAM
Leong Mun Wai in 2022/ YouTube screengrab

“These recent developments have diminished public confidence in the NMP scheme as a non-partisan institution,” wrote Mr Leong, adding, “if the NMP scheme is to continue, its independence and non-partisan nature must be further strengthened in law, starting with a reform of the selection process.”

The motion to deem Mr Singh as unfit for the Leader of the Opposition role passed, with only the WP MPs opposing the motion. Eight of the nine current NMPs were present during the voting, and all supported the motion.

Public sentiment since then may be perceived to be somewhat different, however. An online poll showed that 78 per cent of respondents said they did not agree with Mr Singh’s removal as Leader of the Opposition, and the WP’s choice to refuse to nominate another WP MP in his place has also been met with approval online. /TISG

See also  Video of ex-PAP MP Tan Cheng Bock rejecting the NMP scheme in Parliament goes viral in the wake of GE2020

Read also: Fresh batch of NMPs vows to challenge status quo on jobs, healthcare, and special needs support

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

US man caught with drug-laced vape & chocolates with psychedelic mushrooms gets 1 year & 2 weeks’ jail

SINGAPORE: On Jan 22 (Thursday), a man from the...

Foreign tenant claims he suffered an asthma attack after landlord repeatedly smoked inside HDB unit

SINGAPORE: An HDB tenant, an international student holding a...

Man from China allegedly films himself in detention in SG, uploads video on social media

SINGAPORE: According to a report on Wednesday (Jan 21)...

President Tharman calls for ways create more jobs at World Economic Forum

SINGAPORE: At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland,...

Business

Amazon to trim workforce again, with job cuts expected next week

SAN FRANCISCO: Amazon is reportedly planning another round of...

‘Am I a strawberry for complaining?’: Young worker earning S$4k says he works overtime, on weekends, and is expected to ‘be responsive 24/7’

SINGAPORE: Younger workers often get slapped with the label...

She walked away from a S$6k salary to protect her mental health—and it backfired

SINGAPORE: Can quitting a toxic job really buy you...

Foreign-owned retailers likely to continue entering the Singapore market, analysts say

SINGAPORE: Foreign-owned retailers are likely to continue entering the...

Singapore Politics

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

© The Independent Singapore

// //