Fresh batch of NMPs vows to challenge status quo on jobs, healthcare, and special needs support

SINGAPORE – As Singapore’s newest Nominated Members of Parliament (NMPs) get ready to take their seats, many say they are entering the House with a clear sense of purpose — shaped not just by policy ideas but by personal experiences from their work, families, and communities.

From jobs and economic resilience to healthcare costs and support for people with special needs, the nine-member cohort plans to speak up on issues they believe will matter deeply to Singaporeans in the years ahead.

The incoming NMPs reflected on how their role differs from that of elected MPs. Without the demands of constituency work or election cycles, they said they have the space to look further ahead — to question assumptions, examine trade-offs, and raise concerns that might otherwise go unheard.

Eight of the nine NMPs are first timers, with one returning for a second term. Their appointments were announced on Jan 2 after a Special Select Committee considered 57 nominations — the second-largest number since the NMP scheme began in 1990.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will formally appoint them on Jan 8, before they are sworn in at Parliament’s next sitting on Jan 12.

A mix of backgrounds, one shared responsibility

The new NMPs come from diverse fields — business, healthcare, education, labour, sports, and social services — but many share a common motivation: translating what they have seen on the ground into better policy conversations.

Among them are business leaders like Mr Azhar Othman of Enercon Asia and Mr Mark Lee Kean Phi of Sing Lun Holdings, healthcare professionals such as Dr Haresh Singaraju, academics including Associate Professors Terence Ho and Kenneth Goh, labour leader Mr Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari, legal practitioner Ms Kuah Boon Theng, educator Prof Kenneth Poon, and aerospace entrepreneur and foster parent Dr Neo Kok Beng.

Preparing workers — and workplaces — for change

For many in the cohort, jobs and skills are top of mind, especially as technology reshapes the economy.

Assoc Prof Terence Ho, who works closely with adult learners, said inclusive growth must go beyond slogans. He wants to focus on how jobs are redesigned, how workers are supported through reskilling, and how lifelong learning becomes practical rather than theoretical.

His maiden speech, he said, will likely emphasise learning agility — the ability to adapt and innovate — as a national strength Singapore must continue to build.

Mr Mark Lee, the only returning NMP, said his years running businesses have shown him how global shocks quickly ripple through companies’ cash flow, hiring plans and long-term investments.

“These are not abstract issues,” he said. “They shape whether firms expand, automate, or pull back.” He added that he would advocate for training that genuinely leads to better jobs and higher productivity — not just attendance at courses.

Healthcare shaped by lived experience

Healthcare and caregiving are also close to the hearts of several NMPs.

Ms Kuah Boon Theng, the only woman in the cohort, said her legal work — especially with patients and medical professionals — has exposed her to the financial and emotional strain of illness.

She plans to focus on protecting healthcare workers, addressing attrition in the legal profession, and improving support for seniors and families facing large medical bills. She is also pushing for more adult daycare options for young adults with special needs after they leave the school system.

“There is a need to constantly fine-tune our support for those who are most vulnerable,” she said.

Dr Haresh Singaraju, a family physician and father of two, said he sees the pressures on healthcare workers and young families daily. He hopes to push for better alignment between responsibility, workload and risk for public healthcare staff — while also strengthening support for parents who are deciding whether to start or grow their families.

“These are not distant policy issues for me,” he said. “They’re part of everyday life.”

Beyond medals, numbers and headlines

For Assoc Prof Kenneth Goh, a former national swimmer, sports policy is about more than podium finishes. He hopes to highlight how broad participation in sports can build resilience, inclusion and long-term excellence.

“At the heart of it,” he said, “is creating a society where people with different talents and passions can find their place and thrive.”

Mr Tiwari, who has spent years representing workers, said he intends to speak up for rank-and-file workers, PMETs and mature employees navigating uncertain transitions. His focus will be on fair employment, skills relevance, and workers’ well-being — grounded in what he has seen on factory floors and in offices.

Others plan to champion sustainability, disability inclusion, and social cohesion. Prof Poon hopes to amplify voices that are often overlooked, especially those of persons with disabilities.

Dr Neo, a foster parent, said his commitment to building a more caring society was deeply shaped by the tragic death of four-year-old Megan Khung in 2020. While physical abuse has received more attention since then, he stressed the need to also recognise emotional and psychological harm that leaves no visible marks.

“Our society should move from being kind to being actively caring,” he said. “We must look out for one another.”

A different, but vital, role

Despite their varied priorities, the NMPs agreed on one thing: Their role is not to oppose the Government but to strengthen decision-making.

Because they do not represent constituencies, Ms Kuah said, NMPs can speak from professional experience without party constraints. Mr Tiwari added that this allows them to dive deeper into specific policy areas that might otherwise receive less attention.

Mr Lee summed it up simply: NMPs exist to ask tough questions, test policies and improve outcomes — all in the spirit of constructive engagement.

As they prepare to take their seats, the new cohort brings with them not just expertise but stories from boardrooms, clinics, classrooms, homes, and workplaces — voices they hope will enrich Parliament’s conversations in the months ahead.