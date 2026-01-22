// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, January 22, 2026
26 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo Credit: The Worker's Party website
Featured NewsSingapore News
3 min.Read

‘Right call’: Online support grows for WP’s decision not to nominate a new Leader of Opposition

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued a statement on Wednesday (Jan 21) to say that it would not be nominating another Member of Parliament as Leader of Opposition (LO) after party chief Pritam Singh was removed from the post last week.

On Jan 14, Parliament passed a motion deeming Mr Singh unfit for the position, and on the following day, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced his removal as LO. PM Wong then wrote a letter to the party’s CEC asking them to put forward a replacement for the position.

The motion was filed by House Leader Indranee Rajah in the wake of the High Court dismissal of Mr Singh’s appeal after he was convicted early last year of two counts of lying to a Parliamentary committee in connection with the Raeesah Khan scandal.

Pritam Singh2 Feb 17 2025 e1739764903985
Pritam Singh/Feb 17 2025

The WP has declined for a number of reasons, and its decision has met the approval of many online. On a related note, a Yahoo Singapore poll started on Jan 15 has since shown that 78 per cent of respondents did not agree with the decision to remove Mr Singh.

See also  "Some grassroots leaders are just there to do a hit job on the opposition" - Pritam Singh says politics should be taken out of the PA

“WP made the right call. The Leader of the Opposition role exists because of voters’ mandate, not as an appointment to be filled for convenience. Respecting that principle strengthens parliamentary democracy,” wrote a Facebook user.

Why the WP declined

In its Jan 21 statement, the WP acknowledged that the establishment of the post of LO had been “a step forward in our political development.”

Mr Singh is the first person in Singapore’s history appointed as Leader of the Opposition.

6868cef5e5482f687abb2354 Pritam Rally 2025 2

After the WP won its second GRC in the General Election of 2020, which saw opposition MPs occupying Parliament seats in the double digits for the first time, then Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong appointed him to the post. The position came with a salary double that of a regular MP, as well as a secretariat and greater accessibility to facilities within Parliament.

The WP underlined, however, that the appointment had come because of voters’ choices.

“It is important to reiterate that the LO appointment in Parliament arose out of the political success of the opposition at the ballot box. It is the people’s vote that explains the presence of opposition MPs in Parliament,” it said.

See also  WP MPs prepare to send thank you messages to donors who generously gave and encouraged them during their fundraising appeal

The party added that in the Westminster system, upon which Singapore’s government is based, the position of LO is established by law and is not an appointed one, which also “expresses the authority and sanctity of the people’s vote.”

Explaining that the WP believes that the leader of the largest opposition party in Parliament is the leader of the opposition, it added that it has told PM Wong of its choice not to put forward another MP to the position.

“We continue to focus on our primary duty, to work for Singaporeans and provide a rational, responsible, and respectable check on the Government,” the WP said.

The Prime Minister has also issued a statement saying the government has accepted the WP’s decision.

Sentiments online

After the WP’s decision was made public on Wednesday afternoon, it was largely greeted with approval by commenters online, not just on the party’s social media accounts, where support from netizens is to be expected, but on their pages and those of news outlets as well.

See also  Woman says to Go-Jek driver: Unlock the car now! You’re taking hostage of me! Was only taking alternative route
473689193 1163000918515539 3115103149178015373 n e1737365581152
FB screengrab/ Pritam Singh

“Good choice, the ruling party does not decide who is the leader of the opposition or the LO. Since they want to remove, so be it,” wrote one.

“One doesn’t need a title written in flowery language to be a real leader of the people… Pritam Singh has won his seat in Parliament fair and square. The people have spoken,” commented another.

“Absolutely the right move. Why should an opposition party have a position and role that is at the behest of the dominant party’s leader? Well done, WP,” added a third.

On Instagram, a user noted: “The fact that you chose not to look for a replacement and instead focused on more important matters for Singapore is truly commendable!”

Even Lee Hsien Yang, the brother of Lee Hsien Loong, called it a “Good reply!” together with a thumbs-up when he shared the WP’s decision not to nominate another MP as Leader of the Opposition.

/TISG

Read also: ‘No executive gatekeeping’: Singaporeans ask if Leader of the Opposition role should be institutionalised

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

She walked away from a S$6k salary to protect her mental health—and it backfired

SINGAPORE: Can quitting a toxic job really buy you...

Foreign-owned retailers likely to continue entering the Singapore market, analysts say

SINGAPORE: Foreign-owned retailers are likely to continue entering the...

Netizens speculate high rent behind closure of 78-year-old Nasi Padang stall Warong Nasi Pariaman

SINGAPORE: Netizens mourning the closure of the 78-year-old Nasi...

Singapore job postings expected to continue downward trend in the near term: Indeed

SINGAPORE: Job postings in Singapore are expected to remain...

Singapore Politics

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

© The Independent Singapore

// //