‘Right call’: Online support grows for WP’s decision not to nominate a new Leader of Opposition

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued a statement on Wednesday (Jan 21) to say that it would not be nominating another Member of Parliament as Leader of Opposition (LO) after party chief Pritam Singh was removed from the post last week.

On Jan 14, Parliament passed a motion deeming Mr Singh unfit for the position, and on the following day, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced his removal as LO. PM Wong then wrote a letter to the party’s CEC asking them to put forward a replacement for the position.

The motion was filed by House Leader Indranee Rajah in the wake of the High Court dismissal of Mr Singh’s appeal after he was convicted early last year of two counts of lying to a Parliamentary committee in connection with the Raeesah Khan scandal.

The WP has declined for a number of reasons, and its decision has met the approval of many online. On a related note, a Yahoo Singapore poll started on Jan 15 has since shown that 78 per cent of respondents did not agree with the decision to remove Mr Singh.

“WP made the right call. The Leader of the Opposition role exists because of voters’ mandate, not as an appointment to be filled for convenience. Respecting that principle strengthens parliamentary democracy,” wrote a Facebook user.

Why the WP declined

In its Jan 21 statement, the WP acknowledged that the establishment of the post of LO had been “a step forward in our political development.”

Mr Singh is the first person in Singapore’s history appointed as Leader of the Opposition.

After the WP won its second GRC in the General Election of 2020, which saw opposition MPs occupying Parliament seats in the double digits for the first time, then Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong appointed him to the post. The position came with a salary double that of a regular MP, as well as a secretariat and greater accessibility to facilities within Parliament.

The WP underlined, however, that the appointment had come because of voters’ choices.

“It is important to reiterate that the LO appointment in Parliament arose out of the political success of the opposition at the ballot box. It is the people’s vote that explains the presence of opposition MPs in Parliament,” it said.

The party added that in the Westminster system, upon which Singapore’s government is based, the position of LO is established by law and is not an appointed one, which also “expresses the authority and sanctity of the people’s vote.”

Explaining that the WP believes that the leader of the largest opposition party in Parliament is the leader of the opposition, it added that it has told PM Wong of its choice not to put forward another MP to the position.

“We continue to focus on our primary duty, to work for Singaporeans and provide a rational, responsible, and respectable check on the Government,” the WP said.

The Prime Minister has also issued a statement saying the government has accepted the WP’s decision.

Sentiments online

After the WP’s decision was made public on Wednesday afternoon, it was largely greeted with approval by commenters online, not just on the party’s social media accounts, where support from netizens is to be expected, but on their pages and those of news outlets as well.

“Good choice, the ruling party does not decide who is the leader of the opposition or the LO. Since they want to remove, so be it,” wrote one.

“One doesn’t need a title written in flowery language to be a real leader of the people… Pritam Singh has won his seat in Parliament fair and square. The people have spoken,” commented another.

“Absolutely the right move. Why should an opposition party have a position and role that is at the behest of the dominant party’s leader? Well done, WP,” added a third.

On Instagram, a user noted: “The fact that you chose not to look for a replacement and instead focused on more important matters for Singapore is truly commendable!”

Even Lee Hsien Yang, the brother of Lee Hsien Loong, called it a “Good reply!” together with a thumbs-up when he shared the WP’s decision not to nominate another MP as Leader of the Opposition.

/TISG

Read also: ‘No executive gatekeeping’: Singaporeans ask if Leader of the Opposition role should be institutionalised