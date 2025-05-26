LEGOLAND Malaysia to stage Asia’s Biggest School LEGO Challenge in 2025

- Advertisement -

MALAYSIA: The LEGOLAND School Challenge 2025 is now back with more fun and enjoyable activities for students. Now in its fourth year, its goal is to inspire students across Asia, including Singapore, to unleash their creative minds through building on innovative and impressive ideas.

In collaboration with Malaysia’s Ministry of Education, this event marks a new beginning for a challenge that began in 2022. Now, in 2025, the edition will be more promising, with exciting new features, bigger prizes, and unforgettable experiences.

Vice President of LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort, Cs Lim, remarked: “The LEGOLAND School Challenge has always been more than just a competition. As an event centered around our LEGO DNA of learning through play, it helps cultivate essential skills such as problem-solving, critical thinking, and innovation in our future leaders. Since we expanded last year to include participation from schools across Asia, this has also become an avenue for cultural exchange for students and teachers alike. We look forward to welcoming more participants this year across the region and seeing their creativity unleashed.”

“Build Your Dream Destination”

With a new theme, “Build Your Dream Destination,” the 2025 LEGOLAND School Challenge is open to three age groups: seven to nine, 10 to 12, and 13 to 17. This year, the competition invites students to imagine their desired travel getaway and bring it to life through LEGO bricks.

Moreover, participants are encouraged to let their imaginations be limitless–from futuristic underwater cities to dreamlands in space–and tell a story through their work. With the students’ design skills and technical building techniques, they will be able to visualise and present their dream destinations in a colourful and inspiring way.

What’s new in 2025?

For this year, the 2025 LEGOLAND School Challenge has two exciting additions to make the event more exciting.

Bigger Prizes: Grand Prizes Go Global

Winners in the Primary and Secondary categories will win a trip to LEGOLAND Korea, while champions in the Junior category will have a special getaway at LEGOLAND Malaysia.

New element: Speed Building Showdown

The finale will include a live Speed Building Challenge, in which the top five finalist teams in each age group will compete in front of the judges and a live audience. They will race and complete a unique LEGO set in just 45 minutes.

Furthermore, finalist teams will also be awarded a three-day, two-night stay at the LEGOLAND Hotel, with exclusive LEGO trophies, LEGO sets, and annual passes to LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort.

Nathanael Yap, a three-time Grand Prize winner, admitted: “Being part of the LEGOLAND School Challenge for three years in a row was honestly one of the best parts of my school life. Every year, I got to team up with friends, solve problems in creative ways, and build something we were proud of — brick by brick. It taught me how fun learning can be when you get to think outside the box.”

He added: Even though I’ve graduated and can’t take part anymore, the experience has stayed with me. As I look ahead to university and start thinking more seriously about my future, I realise how much the Challenge helped shape my interests, especially in areas like design, engineering, and creative thinking. I’m excited to see what this year’s participants will build, and I hope they take the chance to push themselves and discover what they’re capable of.”

To join the event, each team must have three to four students and one teacher. Registration is now open and will close on Jun 15, 2025. You can sign up here: LEGOLAND School Challenge Registration.

You can also follow LEGOLAND Malaysia on their social media accounts to be updated.