Lee Hsien Yang questions why parliamentary motion raised by Sylvia Lim is “NOT on agenda”

Lee Hsien Yang, brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong took to social media questioning why Workers’ Party (WP) MP Sylvia Lim’s motion to speak on the high-profile case involving former maid Parti Liyani was not chosen.

Sharing Progress Singapore Party (PSP) Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) Leong Mun Wai’s post on the issue, Mr Lee wrote on Wednesday (Oct 30): “Why is “Justice For All: Enhancing Equity in the Criminal Justice System” raised by Sylvia Lim NOT on agenda?”

Instead of Ms Lim, Nee Soon GRC MP Louis Ng will speak on the topic of protection against second-hand cigarette smoke in homes in his adjournment motion.

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that Ms Lim and Mr Ng were at Parliament to witness the balloting, which the latter won.

The other Adjournment motions filed for the October sitting were as follows:

Denise Phua – Towards full participation of persons with disabilities in Singapore society

Sylvia Lim – Justice for all: Enhancing equity in the criminal justice system

Carrie Tan – Increasing support for the sustenance of livelihoods amongst performing arts workers.

Wan Rizal – Eradicating mental health stigmatisation.

Louis Ng – Protection against secondhand smoke in our homes.

When more than one MP has submitted an adjournment motion, the MP who gets to speak at a sitting is decided by ballot.

Three other MPs had also submitted adjournment motions, which are meant to raise additional matters of public concern and is allotted to one MP for each Parliament sitting. The other three MPs are: Ms Denise Phua (Jalan Besar GRC), Ms Carrie Tan (Nee Soon GRC), and Dr Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah (Jalan Besar GRC). /TISG