Kunlavut Vitidsarn and Chen Yu Fei successfully took home titles at the 2025 Singapore Badminton Open

SINGAPORE: Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand and Chen Yu Fei of China took home victories at the end of the 2025 KFF Singapore Badminton Open at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Vitidsarn won his fourth title this year in front of 7,700 spectators, and Chen clinched his first title here in Singapore, one year after she placed second.

Kunlavut Vitidsarn’s reign

The Thai athlete, who is on track to become the world’s No. 1 men’s singles player, has won his second BWF Super 750 title in 2025. Vitidsarn defeated Lu Guang Zu of China in 37 minutes, with a final scoreline of 21-6, 21-10.

“To play against a Chinese athlete, it’s never easy. It’s always tough, but I just tried my best to do whatever I could to win the match… It’s a good thing that I’m now the world No. 1. Of course, there’s always pressure. But it’s a good kind of pressure. I’ve already said in the beginning that I want to win all tournaments, and that’s what I’m focused on now,” Vitidsarn expressed.

Vitidsarn demonstrated his dominance through his speed and strong defence, accompanied by impressive shots, which left his opponent frustrated during the match. Moreover, due to this achievement, he will become the first Thai male athlete to reach the number one spot. Indeed, he has cemented his name as one of the best players this year.

Chen Yu Fei’s redemption

On the women’s side, Chen Yu Fei played a dedicated game to beat her fellow Chinese athlete, Wang Zhi, with a final score line of 21-11, 21-11. She finally won the KFF Singapore Badminton Open after finishing second last year.

The former world No. 1 had a great week so far, having a big win against the current top-ranked An Se Young in the quarterfinals. With her win, Chen declared: “I’m really, really happy. The match schedule was tough, and every round was a challenge. I just tried to take it one game at a time and not stress too much. I felt more relaxed this time, and that helped me play better.”

Updates on doubles

Malaysia’s world No. 3 doubles Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik defeated South Korea’s Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae. After losing the first game, they had a comeback and won the next two matches to clinch the victory in 65 minutes, with a final scoreline of 15-21, 21-18, 21-18. This win is their third title of the year, alongside their victories at the Badminton Asia Championships and Thailand Open.

In the women’s double, South Korea’s Kim Hye Jeong and Kong Hee Young also won their third title of the year. They defeated Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi of Japan with scores of 21-26, 21-14. The athletes also won earlier this year at the Orleans Masters and the Indonesia Masters.

Furthermore, Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran finished strong and won the mixed doubles title after winning against Hong Kong’s Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet in straight games. The match’s final scoreline is 21-16, 21-9. This was a memorable win for the pair as they lost to the same pair in the Thailand Open quarterfinals. Just like the previous pairs, this is also their third title of the year, following wins at the Malaysia Open and Thailand Masters.

The 2025 KFF Singapore Badminton Open happened from May 21 to Jun 1, 2025, at Singapore Indoor Stadium. This event is part of the BWF World Tour Super 750 series and offered a total prize money of US$1 million.