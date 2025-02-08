KUALA LUMPUR: Whatever Works Coffee, led by the community-driven group Whatever Works for the Community (WWC), has committed to providing meals and essential items to those in need. According to SAYS, the initiative will see volunteers distributing food and other necessities to homeless individuals in areas such as Pasar Seni and Sogo. The café will close its doors late at night, and the outreach mission will begin at 12:30 am, ensuring that aid reaches those most vulnerable.

To make this effort successful, WWC is calling on members of the public to donate essential items. These include mineral water, boxed drinks, fruits, bread, socks, and sanitary pads for women. The initiative aims to provide temporary relief and raise awareness of the struggles faced by homeless communities in Kuala Lumpur.

Dining for a difference

Beyond accepting direct donations, Whatever Works Coffee has integrated philanthropy into its business model. As highlighted in SAYS, for every RM20 spent at the café, RM2 will be directed towards the fundraising initiative. This means that customers can contribute to the cause simply by enjoying a meal or a cup of coffee at the establishment.

For those who prefer to donate directly, financial contributions can be made to the café’s CIMB Bank account under the name WWC House Enterprise (Account No. 8605355073). This transparent approach ensures that supporters know exactly where their money is going.

Inspiring social change through business

Whatever Works Coffee’s approach exemplifies how businesses can seamlessly incorporate social responsibility into their operations. By leveraging its platform, the café supports the homeless and encourages its patrons to participate in meaningful change.

This initiative reflects a growing trend in which businesses play an active role in addressing social issues. As SAYS points out, such efforts demonstrate the power of collective action and the difference that can be made when enterprises prioritise community welfare alongside profitability.

How to support the initiative

For those inspired by Whatever Works Coffee’s mission, there are several ways to contribute:

Donate essential items such as water, bread, and hygiene products.

Visit the café and support the fundraising initiative by purchasing food or drinks.

Make a direct financial contribution to the provided bank account.

As Kuala Lumpur continues to evolve, initiatives like these serve as a reminder of the impact that businesses and individuals can make when they come together for a common cause. Whatever Works Coffee’s fundraising effort is not just about food; it’s about compassion, unity, and the belief that small actions can create lasting change.