Korean actress Song Ji Hyo declares, ‘I love Malaysia,’ and she frequently travels there for both business and pleasure

- Advertisement -

KOREA: South Korean actress Song Ji Hyo enjoys visiting Malaysia, be it for business of just for enjoyment, according to The Star. Recently, on May 2, the 43-year-old actress visited Malaysia to promote her new three-part documentary with the BBC.

It’s all about her adventure called Deep Dive Korea: Song Ji-hyo’s Haenyeo Adventure.

While she was in Kuala Lumpur for the documentary promotion, she also sat down for an interview with StarLifestyle at a local hotel. She said she loves Malaysia. It turns out this isn’t her first time here this year either. Just back in February, she was in KL for the Running Man Run 2 U live show She said that she visits Malaysia not only for business but also secretly for a vacation. She even mentioned that Malaysia is one of her favourite places to visit.

Most female fans in Malaysia

What’s really sweet is that Song Ji Hyo feels a special connection with her Malaysian fans, especially the ladies! She’s noticed that she has a huge female fan base here. She even said that whenever she comes to Malaysia, she sees a lot of familiar faces in the crowd, and they always give her a warm and lovely welcome. The actress said that is why whenever she visits the country, she looks forward to seeing them.

- Advertisement -

Sometimes she sees her fans in Korea, too. The fans make a trip to Korea to see Song Ji Hyo. She always looks forward to visiting Malaysia because she receives such a warm welcome. Song Ji Hyo shared about a male fan in Malaysia who called her eonni.

Eonni is a Korean term usually used by women to address each either, but this man called the actress eonni. She recounted this with a smile. She also shared that she never skips a moment to have satay when she is in Malaysia. The locals in Malaysia have been giving her some great recommendations! They told her she has to try meatball soup, rose-flavoured drink, and of course, experience eating at some of the delicious local restaurants.

Free diving

On top of chatting with the press, Song Ji Hyo also made a special appearance at the Aurum Theatre in TRX. She was there to give everyone a sneak peek by showing the very first episode of her new documentary. In the series, she actually tried free diving herself to collect shellfish way down deep in the ocean.

Through that experience, Song Ji Hyo really got to see just how incredibly tough and amazing the legendary haenyeo divers of Jeju Island truly are. So, if you’re curious to see what she experienced, you can catch her whole journey when the documentary finally airs on BBC Earth, Saturday, May 11, at 9 pm.

- Advertisement -

The well-known South Korean actress and model, Song Ji Hyo, was actually born as Cheon Seong-im on August 15, 1981

Lots of people around the world know her because she’s been a regular on the super popular South Korean variety show Running Man since way back in 2010.

Her “Ace” nickname on the show reflects her quick-wittedness and ability to excel in missions.

Before she became the ‘Ace’ we know and love on Running Man, Song Ji Hyo actually started her career as an actress. Back in 2003, Song Ji Hyo landed her very first acting gig in a horror film called Wishing Stairs. Interestingly, it wasn’t the first movie in that spooky Whispering Corridors series; it was actually the third one.