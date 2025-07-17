// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, July 17, 2025
32.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Depositphotos/sasimoto
Business
1 min.Read

Knight Frank: F&B surge in S’pore could hurt profitability, waste resources, and destabilise the retail sector

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: The surge of food and beverage (F&B) outlets in the city-state could not only hurt profitability and waste resources but also destabilise the retail sector without intervention, Knight Frank warned in its Q1 2025 Retail Report, as reported by Singapore Business Review.

In April, Knight Frank already warned that the F&B business boom could do more harm than good as businesses are having a harder time staying profitable with more players competing for the city-state’s “limited pie.”

Last year, more than 3,000 F&B outlets shut down, with monthly closures crossing 200 in October—above the pandemic average of 170 closures per month. At the same time, 3,793 new outlets opened, the second-highest figure in over 30 years, Singapore Business Review reported.

Across the island, prime retail rents edged up just 0.3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to S$27.90 per square foot per month in Q1 2025. Orchard Road outperformed with a 2.7% increase, but rents in the City Fringe slipped 0.3%. Knight Frank expects overall retail rents to rise by only 1% to 3% this year if no major disruptions occur.

See also  Bali-inspired Orchard Road cafe closes down after 15 years

Business sentiment took a hit after US President Donald Trump announced a new wave of tariffs, affecting trade and market confidence globally.

Still, F&B brands keep entering the market, with little sign of slowing down. In 2023, Singapore recorded 22,747 licensed food establishments—the highest on record, raising real concerns of oversupply amid limited regulation. /TISG

Read also: June 2025 NODX jumps 13% YoY: Singapore beats forecasts as PCs, ICs, and gold shipments climb

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

Hot this week

Business

Scale AI cuts 200 full-time staff weeks after Meta’s US$14.3B investment and founder Alexandr Wang’s exit

INTERNATIONAL: Just weeks after securing a US$14.3 billion (S$18.39...
Sports

Here’s what you need to know about the 2025 London Diamond League

LONDON: The 2025 London Diamond League is set to...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Scale AI cuts 200 full-time staff weeks after Meta’s US$14.3B investment and founder Alexandr Wang’s exit

INTERNATIONAL: Just weeks after securing a US$14.3 billion (S$18.39...

Will Cathay Cineplexes soon bid its final farewell amid millions in debt?

SINGAPORE: Cathay Cineplexes may soon bid its final farewell,...

June 2025 NODX jumps 13% YoY: Singapore beats forecasts as PCs, ICs, and gold shipments climb

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) jumped 13% year-on-year...

Poly student says she was fired from internship without warning and wasn’t paid for a week of work

SINGAPORE: A polytechnic student is seeking help online after...

Singapore Politics

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

Alexis Dang delves deeper into the health scare that changed her life in new interview

SINGAPORE: Alexis Dang, who contested under the Worker’s Party...

PSP’s Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Hazel Poa step down from CEC, undergo renewal after GE2025 ‘wake-up call’

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has announced a...

Shirts worn by Chee Soon Juan during 120-km Walk the Talk sell quickly

SINGAPORE: Chee Soon Juan, the secretary-general of the Singapore...

© The Independent Singapore