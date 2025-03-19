SINGAPORE: In a significant move to expand its footprint in the Asia Pacific region, Klick Health, the world’s largest independent healthcare marketing agency, has acquired the Singapore operations of Ward6. Previously one of the largest independent life sciences agencies in the region, Ward6’s local expertise in healthcare professional (HCP) marketing and medical communications will be a key complement to Klick’s existing strength in consumer health.

A perfect synergy for growth

In an article from Campaign Asia, Graeme Read, Klick Health’s newly appointed managing director for the Asia Pacific region, described the merger as “almost a perfect marriage”. He emphasised that this strategic acquisition would allow the two agencies to pool their resources, creating a much larger and more comprehensive offering to clients in the region. The merger brings together Ward6’s 14 years of experience in Singapore’s healthcare market with Klick’s global expertise, providing a springboard for further growth and success.

The deal sees Ward6’s entire Singapore team, including creative, account service, and medical communications personnel, join Klick Health’s operations. This acquisition boosts Klick’s workforce in the region by 30%, expanding its capabilities and allowing for greater service delivery to clients.

Ward6’s legacy continues under Klick’s umbrella

Ward6, which has been a dominant force in Singapore’s health marketing for over a decade, expressed pride in its past accomplishments. CEO Stuart Black remarked that they were honoured when Klick approached them, and he was excited about the future of the team under Klick’s leadership. The agency’s entire Singapore client portfolio is now under Klick’s wing, with existing teams continuing to serve the same clients, ensuring a seamless transition.

Ari Schaefer, president of Klick Health, highlighted that Ward6’s deep dedication to healthcare aligns perfectly with Klick’s mission of being an entirely healthcare-dedicated agency. Schaefer noted that such a focused approach to life sciences and pharmaceuticals sets Klick apart in the market, making this acquisition a strategic fit.

Founded in 1997, Klick Health has rapidly become a global leader in the healthcare marketing space, with main offices in Toronto and New York. Earlier this year, the agency also acquired Peregrine Market Access, a US-based specialist in market access strategy and value communications in life sciences. With the addition of Ward6’s Singapore operations, Klick Health is solidifying its position as a dominant force in the healthcare marketing industry across Asia Pacific.