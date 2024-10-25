PHILIPPINES: In a shocking revelation during a Senate committee hearing on women’s issues, the Philippine National Police (PNP) disclosed that Apollo Quiboloy, the controversial founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC), aspires to emulate King Solomon—aiming to amass a staggering 1,000 wives.

This bizarre ambition was laid bare by PNP Davao City Police Chief Col. Hansel Marantan as he testified before Senator Risa Hontiveros and reported by the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

Emulating King Solomon?

Quiboloy’s desire to replicate the biblical king, known for his 700 wives and 300 concubines, surfaced in connection with an investigation into serious allegations against him.

Marantan stated, “Through his preaching and the narrative of his inner pastorals, Quiboloy sought to acquire 1,000 women, echoing Solomon’s infamous legacy.”

According to the PNP, Quiboloy has allegedly victimized around 200 women, with 68 of them formally identified as victims of sexual exploitation.

Allegations of widespread human trafficking and rape cast a dark shadow over the KJC and its leader.

“Not true,” Quiboloy says

Facing these grave allegations for the first time, Quiboloy vehemently denied any wrongdoing, dismissing accusations of sexual abuse directed at his church members.

The Senate’s inquiry was spurred by harrowing testimonies from victim-survivors who sought help from Hontiveros’ office, shedding light on their traumatic experiences within the KJC.

Testimonies

In a Reuters report, Teresita Valdehueza narrated to senators how she ended her 19-year membership with the church in 1999 due to alleged abuse. She described how she initially considered it a great honour to sleep beside a man she believed was chosen by God, but this experience quickly turned into a violation of her trust and faith.

After turning off the lights, he embraced her, removed her clothing, and subjected her to a lustful act without her consent. Valdehueza, struggling with tears, shared that she was then isolated and required to fast for seven months as a form of punishment for her supposed sins.

Yulya Tartova, another ex-member, also accused Quiboloy of pressuring her into carnal relations with him. She recounted that refusal would be met with accusations of failing to overcome one’s flesh and threats of eternal damnation if she did not comply.

Quiboloy was taken into custody last month following a massive police search of his compound in Davao City. He has denied the criminal charges against him, which include child abuse.

Quiboloy, known for his friendship with former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, is also listed as one of the FBI’s most wanted in the United States, where he faces charges related to human trafficking, including threatening young victims with eternal damnation and physical harm.

As the investigation unfolds, the eyes of the nation remain glued to the saga of Apollo Quiboloy, a figure whose biblical aspirations have seemingly crossed a terrifying line into exploitation and abuse.