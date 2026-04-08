‘King of the road’: PMD spotted on main road crossing sparks online debate over road safety

SINGAPORE: A video showing a personal mobility device (PMD) rider crossing a busy main road has triggered a wave of online backlash after it was posted on the Facebook page Complaint Singapore on April 7.

The clip, which quickly made the rounds on social media, captures a rider manoeuvring across a major roadway alongside cars — an act widely perceived as both illegal and dangerous. While the footage itself is brief, the reaction it has provoked has been anything but.

What might have been a routine cautionary post has instead spiralled into a fierce online discussion, revealing deep frustrations over PMD use, road safety, and enforcement in Singapore. One thing was clear: social media users were not happy with the incident.

You may see the video here.

Online anger from netizens

Many netizens did not hold back in expressing their outrage. While some comments focused on the risks posed by reckless riding, others took on a far more aggressive tone, with comments calling for harsher consequences and thinly veiled threatening remarks being expressed.

One widely shared remark read: “Standby blue tents.” This chilling comment references the blue police tents used at accident scenes involving fatalities in Singapore. Its casual usage here reflects how some commenters are almost anticipating a deadly outcome if such behaviour continues.

Another wrote: “Useless authorities.” This points to a perception among some members of the public that enforcement efforts are insufficient. It suggests frustration not just with individual riders, but with regulatory bodies seen as failing to clamp down on repeat offenders. This is why calls for government intervention ran rampant in the comments.

A more sombre comment warned: “One day someone’s mother [is] gonna cry… Endanger[ing] others with your life….” Unlike the harsher remarks, this comment shows a concern about the human cost of such actions. It emphasises that reckless riding does not only put the rider at risk but also innocent road users and families who may ultimately bear the consequences.

Others took a more resigned tone. “Damn… [they] never learn their lesson,” one user wrote, implying that despite past incidents, warnings, and regulations, dangerous behaviour persists.

Meanwhile, the comment “Common sight in Yishun” suggests that such risky behaviour is perceived as routine in certain neighbourhoods, although it also reflects how online discourse can quickly lean into stereotyping particular areas.

The intensity of these responses highlights how PMDs have become a flashpoint in broader conversations about shared public space. For motorists, such incidents reinforce fears about unpredictable hazards on the road. For pedestrians, they raise concerns about safety on footpaths.

However, the surge in hostile and, at times, violent rhetoric also raises questions about how online communities process frustration. While the safety concerns are real, the tone of the discourse suggests a growing impatience that risks overshadowing constructive dialogue.

What the law says

Only UL2272-certified motorised personal mobility devices (PMDs) are permitted on cycling paths. All non-UL2272 e-scooters that were previously registered have been automatically deregistered since July 2020.

Screengrab from LTA Official website Where active mobility devices are allowed

Using a non-UL2272 motorised PMD on public paths is an offence. First-time offenders may be fined up to S$10,000 and/or face up to six months in jail upon conviction. Similarly, riding an unregistered e-scooter on public paths is illegal, with first-time offenders facing penalties of up to S$2,000 and/or up to three months’ imprisonment.

LTA also cautions that non-UL2272 PMDs present a significant fire hazard and should be disposed of safely. If such a device causes a fire resulting in property damage or loss of life, it may lead to criminal investigations.