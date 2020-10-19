Kendall Jenner models sheer Givenchy dress

- Advertisement -

Supermodel and reality TV star Kendall Jenner uploaded a series of Instagram photos of herself on Friday, wearing a sheer Givenchy dress, effectively showing up the rest of our quarantine fashion.

“@matthewmwilliams dressed me up 🤠🤍😌 at home in the new @givenchyofficial by MATT WILLIAMS 🤍 congrats you genius!!!,” she wrote, tagging the Givenchy creative director. “what a beautiful collection.”

Kendall appeared to have an at-home fashion show with the stunning gown which she matched with beaded gloves and a glamourous silver necklace. She had a good time playing with computer desktop backgrounds at home.

The fashionista upped her fashion game during the pandemic even though most big events have been cancelled indefinitely. In summer, the model showed off a beautiful yellow floral bikini when she was on a lakefront Idaho vacation with Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber.

“Good bathroom,” she captioned another recent selfie, though we all know this selfie had nothing to do with the bathroom (but the mirror is good). Kendall is not just about fashion as the model also post non-fashion photos in her Instagram. At the start of October, she posted a slideshow of the early-voting dates in each state.

“did you know that in some states you can early vote???,” she wrote. “you don’t have to wait till November 3rd (that’s also my bday and all i want is for you to vote, pleaseeee and thanks) this is the most important election of our lives! early vote if you can!!! i know i’m going to!”

If you think this is just my way of sneaking “make a voting plan” into yet another post, then…you’d be right.

Born on November 3, 1995, Kendall Nicole Jenner is an American media personality, socialite, and model. Jenner was born to Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner, and rose to fame in the reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Jenner began modelling at the age of 14. After working in commercial print ad campaigns and photoshoots, Jenner had breakout seasons in 2014 and 2015, walking the runways for high-fashion designers during the New York, Milan, and Paris fashion weeks. Jenner has done multiple editorials and cover shoots for LOVE and various international Vogue editions, and is a brand ambassador for Estée Lauder.

