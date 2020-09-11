K-pop group CLC talks about ‘Helicopter’, making a comeback and BTS

- Advertisement -

Fans of K-pop group CLC rejoice! CLC has made a comeback releasing a new single called Helicopter after a year-long break. Last week the septet performed the song for the first time on their online showcase. In an interview with Hype, CLC spoke about the new song and also what they would like to achieve for this comeback. Sharing about the process of preparing for the comeback, CLC’s leader Seungyeon said that fans can look forward to their exciting performances.

“As Yeeun called ‘Helicopter’ an autobiographical song, we tried to put our story (into the song) as much as possible.”

“This is the first time we are performing with male dancers, so I hope our performance this time feels more sophisticated and bigger,” the 24-year-old idol told the MC. Seunghee then added, “We devoted a lot of effort for this song. We studied a lot, and we practised a lot. I guess the biggest stand-out point is that ‘Helicopter’ contains our genuine voices and message.”

Seungyeon was asked about what they want to achieve for this comeback. Seungyeon then replied, “I heard wonderful news about BTS recently where they ranked at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. This is a sign that K-pop is being loved all over the globe. We also hope to get to see our name on the Billboard charts this time”.

When asked if CLC would like their song to hit number one on music shows, Yeeun replied, “I think if we manage to get a place on the Billboard charts, then other achievements will follow,” before Seungyeon optimistically remarked, “Hopefully all of us can enjoy this promotion with no regrets and stay healthy through it.”

CLC is an acronym for CrystaL Clear and it is a South Korean girl group formed by Cube Entertainment in 2015. CLC is made up of seven members: Seunghee, Yujin, Seungyeon, Sorn, Yeeun, Elkie and Eunbin. Their debut EP First Love was released on March 19, 2015 with five group members: Seunghee, Yujin, Seungyeon, Sorn and Yeeun. The remaining two members, Elkie and Eunbin, were added to the group with the release of their third EP Refresh on February 29, 2016.