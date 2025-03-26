SINGAPORE: A Singaporean in his second week at a government job turned to an online forum on Sunday (March 23) seeking career advice, admitting that he already feels disillusioned with his role. He shared that on his very first day, he was “bombarded” with tasks without any onboarding support or guidance. Now, feeling overwhelmed and dissatisfied, he asked fellow Singaporeans whether he should cut his losses and quit.

He explained that he had accepted the offer after a long wait. “I received a job offer (government job) after two weeks of my first interview and was given the employment letter two months later,” he explained. “I was willing to wait that long because I was laid off from my previous company, where I worked for almost five years, and wasn’t called up for any other interviews.”

Hired on a one-year contract for an executive role, he expected a gradual onboarding process. Instead, he was immediately assigned numerous tasks with no guidance. “I was bombarded with pending tasks from day one and felt anxious. To make things worse, they kept calling me an intern,” he wrote, adding that he was given the same assignments as the five other interns in his department.

He also voiced frustrations about micromanagement. “Managers track my working hours down to the minute. If I step away from my desk for a short breather, they immediately call me out, saying, ‘You have to work the required hours.’ But they themselves are barely at their desks, always in meetings, making communication difficult,” he said.

Uncertain about how to resign professionally, the writer—who had never quit a job on his own before—sought guidance from more experienced Singaporeans. “Do I tell my recruiter or the reporting manager first?” he asked. “I haven’t even talked directly to my RO since I joined, and she wasn’t really welcoming, to be honest.”

Stay or go? Singaporeans weigh in

While some offered practical advice on the resignation process, others encouraged him not to throw in the towel just yet. “Stay and prove them wrong,” one commenter advised. “Give the best work ethic you can and the highest quality of work, but don’t do OT since they hint that you work by the hour.”

Another delivered a reality check, saying, “Got news for you. Most of us don’t enjoy our jobs either. Doesn’t sound like you have a lot of other options. Just suck it up unless you don’t need the money, in which case, why are you even working?”

How to quit professionally

According to Hudson Singapore, resigning gracefully is key to maintaining professionalism and leaving a positive impression. If you want a clean and graceful exit, there are several things to keep in mind.

First, make sure your formal resignation letter is concise and professional. Write it either to your supervisor or your line manager, and make sure to give a copy to your HR department.

Second, if you are given the chance to have an exit interview, take advantage of the opportunity to give honest feedback while keeping in mind that you should be respectful and professional.

Third, remember to stick to your values. By remaining dedicated and professional, you will protect your reputation and this may come in handy for future job opportunities.

Fourth, you must also prepare for a proper handover. It could also help to write a formal email with a farewell message, or say goodbye to your colleagues professionally.

As for the writer of the post, whether he decides to stick it out or call it quits, one thing’s for sure — navigating office politics might just be the hardest task on his to-do list.

Featured image by Depositphotos/reewungjunerr (for illustration purposes only)