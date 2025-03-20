SINGAPORE: While unapologetically wearing your heart on your sleeve is liberating, in the corporate world, it’s not always appropriate. Given this, Singaporeans in an online forum put together a list of their go-to passive-aggressive email phrases that they use in their day-to-day corporate lives.

“To all my Singaporean corporate workers, what is the most passive-aggressive email phrase you use?” This was the question that started the online exchange of corporate email phrases. “For me, it’s always ‘Just circling back’,” the writer shared, saying that he would translate it as: “I know you saw my email, and I’m giving you one last chance before I start making this your problem.”

To his amusement and to that of many others who contributed to the thread, many online users shared their go-to jargon. “As per my last email” was one that came up in the comments a couple of times, with people sharing that it’s a phrase they use when they want to reiterate something they already said in a previous correspondence. One translated it as: “Did you read that correctly? Do you even know how to read? I’ve already addressed this previously, you donkey.”

Another one was a very subtle way of pushing for a reply. “I would like to follow up on the email sent previously on xxx,” wrote another, who translated it as: “Please reply. Bosses, please see that this idiot still owes me a reply.”

“Gentle reminder = I’ve reminded you how many times already faster respond la,” wrote a third.

Another shared, “‘Hi, I don’t mean to rush you, but this is a priority project for our C-level executives that I’m working directly with. We are on a very short timeline and would really appreciate your help.’ a.k.a. ‘Get your (act) together or I’m telling our CEO you’re (messing) up his project.'”

Still, a few others shared some anecdotes.

In an article, multi-sector recruitment agency Coburg Banks shared a list of other common passive-aggressive email phrases, such as “Please advise,” which is often used to push for a reply from someone. “Any updates on this?” was another one on the list, being a perfect way to ask someone to hurry up in the corporate world. Still, “Thanks in advance” was also listed, as a means to convey that the person on the receiving end of the email doesn’t really have a choice.

