Academic questions Singapore’s rush towards AI amid growing fears over jobs and inequality

SINGAPORE: As Singapore accelerates its embrace of artificial intelligence, concerns are growing over the technology’s impact on jobs, education, inequality and the environment, with academic Walid J Abdullah calling for a deeper national conversation about the costs of rapid AI adoption.

In a lengthy Facebook post published against the backdrop of major companies pursuing aggressive AI strategies, Dr Walid questioned whether society is moving too quickly to integrate artificial intelligence into everyday life without fully considering its long-term consequences.

His remarks come amid heightened public discussion surrounding AI-driven restructuring exercises at major corporations, including Meta and Standard Chartered, as firms increasingly turn to automation and AI tools to streamline operations and cut costs.

Even members of the Government appear to have been bitten by the AI bug. Earlier this week, Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan revealed that he had personally built a customised AI-powered diplomatic assistant to help manage the demands of global diplomacy.

Dr Balakrishnan argued that Singapore’s opportunity lies not necessarily in building frontier AI models, but in deploying AI effectively across society, and said that something needs to be understood in order to be governed.

While acknowledging that artificial intelligence has genuine benefits and may contribute to medical and technological advances, Prof Walid argued that enthusiasm for AI should not crowd out serious discussion about its drawbacks.

“AI definitely can help with some tasks and has reportedly been useful in medical advances,” he wrote on Facebook, “But that does not mean we should not have a serious discussion about the drawbacks.”

One of his primary concerns centred on education, particularly the growing emphasis on technological tools in classrooms. Prof Walid argued that good teaching ultimately depends on human qualities that AI cannot replicate, including emotional connection and the creation of safe spaces for thought and discussion.

“For me, a good teacher should: 1. Explain concepts clearly; 2. Simplify difficult ideas; 3. Create a safe space for thought and discussion in class and 4. Develop human/emotional connection with students,” he wrote.

While technology may assist with explaining concepts and simplifying ideas, he argued that the social and emotional aspects of teaching cannot be outsourced to machines.

He also questioned whether generative AI tools are genuinely improving students’ cognitive abilities, saying he had yet to observe evidence that students are thinking or writing better since the rise of GenAI.

“GenAI can enhance learning, if used properly,” he wrote, “But the question that needs to be asked is not whether GenAI can enhance learning. The question is: on the balance of probabilities, would teenagers and 19-23 year olds use GenAI properly such that it would enhance learning?”

Prof Walid also raised concerns about inequality and job displacement, referencing recent controversy surrounding comments by Standard Chartered’s chief executive on replacing “lower value humans” with automation, remarks that were publicly criticised by former president Halimah Yacob.

He argued that AI-driven automation appears to conflict with longstanding economic justifications centred on preserving employment.

“We cannot do away with oil, because of jobs. We have to get more foreigners in, because of jobs. We have to invest in countries with questionable human rights records, because of jobs,” he wrote, “But somehow, we don’t have to think about jobs when embracing AI?”

He questioned whether widespread AI adoption could deepen existing social and economic divides by concentrating power and wealth among companies and individuals able to benefit most from automation.

Prof Walid also pointed to the massive energy demands associated with AI infrastructure, particularly data centres, and questioned whether sustainability commitments are being sidelined in the rush to expand AI capabilities.

“All of the talk by big tech about saving the environment is likely down the drain now,” he wrote, referring to the environmental costs of powering AI systems and managing the resulting electronic waste.

“What is the long term impact on the environment? Or have we decided collectively that we are abandoning sustainability targets?”

Beyond economics and sustainability, the academic argued that technology itself is never politically or morally neutral. He urged the public to scrutinise not only the tools being built, but also the values and intentions of the executives leading major technology companies.

“Technology has never been neutral,” he wrote, warning about the growing concentration of power among tech firms and the potential consequences of allowing their platforms and systems to become deeply embedded in society without sufficient public debate.

He said Singapore should openly discuss the moral and practical implications of AI adoption before introducing even more AI-focused initiatives and training programmes.

Noting that concerns about AI are not isolated to Singapore, he urged, “At least, let’s have a conversation about this, before we introduce yet another AI tool into the list of Skillsfuture courses.”