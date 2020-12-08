Julian Cheung’s 14-year-old son ‘has a lot of secret admirers’

- Advertisement -

Last year, Hong Kong media reported that celebrity couple Julian Cheung and Anita Yuen’s son, 13-year-old Morton was photographed out on a date with a long-haired girl.

Netizens were excited about how Morton was already dating at such a young age. However, it turned out that the ‘long-haired girl’ that was photographed with Morton was actually his male friend who happened to have long hair.

This year it seems that things are looking good on the relationship front for the now 14-year-old Morton. His father Julian, 49 revealed in a recent interview that Morton has “a lot of secret admirers” but is not interested to date any of them.

“He told me, there’s a lot of people who have a crush on him,” the actor shared, adding: “[But out of all his secret admirers], Morton’s chosen his love for skateboarding instead. I think he’s really cool.”

The teen’s lack of interest in dating does not have anything to do with his parents. Instead, Julian revealed that he actually encourages his son to start dating early.

“I feel that he should be able to [date freely] and experience being in a relationship ‘cos once you have more experience, then you’ll know how to love someone else. If you only get into your first relationship when you’re 30, how will you learn how to love someone else? It’s important to learn how to get along with the opposite sex as soon as possible,” said Julian.

Morton should take a leaf out of his parents’ book as they celebrated their 19th anniversary this year.

Born on August 27 1971, Julian Cheung Chi-lam, who is better known by his stage name Chilam is a Hong Kong singer and actor. Julian is popularly known for his role as Guo Jing in the 1994 TV series adaptation of the Wuxia novel, The Legend of the Condor Heroes, and also as Chi-Kin from the TVB drama Cold Blood Warm Heart (1996).

Julian hit instant fame in 1991 with the release of his first single, “A Modern Love Story” with Maple Hui and has since been the only artist that has sold the most copies for a debut album under IFPI. In 1992, he received a TVB Jade Solid Gold award as Best Newcoming Singer (Bronze) for his first album. In 2000, Julian reaped two notable awards from TVB for the drama, Return of the Cuckoo. He earned 60 million HKD in 2014.

