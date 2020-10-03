Jollibee now serves Nasi Lemak Chickenjoy for $5

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Jollibee Singapore announced its newest offering on Thursday (Oct 1), the beloved Filipino fast-food chain’s own version of Nasi Lemak.

Earlier this week, Jollibee put out a teaser on its Facebook page, that said, “We’re bringing you something exciting this October 1! Can you guess what it is?” along with a photo of a bowl of rice, half a hardboiled egg, chilis and other food items.

We're bringing you something exciting this October 1! Can you guess what it is? 🙂 Posted by Jollibee Singapore on Monday, September 28, 2020

And sure enough, by Thursday morning, the chain announced, “Enjoy this new crispy & juicy tradition, Nasi Lemak Chickenjoy for only $5*! It is our bestseller Chickenjoy (Original or Spicy) with Sambal, Ikan Bilis and Coconut Rice, just the way you like it.”

Enjoy this new crispy & juicy tradition, Nasi Lemak Chickenjoy for only $5*! It is our bestseller Chickenjoy (Original… Posted by Jollibee Singapore on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

The base price, as the advertisement says, is $5, but varies according to one’s order. For an additional $1, diners can get a drink to go with it.

Unfortunately at this point, Nasi Lemak Chickenjoy is only available at eight out of the 10 Jollibee outlets in Singapore.

Those who opt for deliveries may do so via Grab Food, FoodPanda and Deliveroo.

Nasi Lemak Chickenjoy has been made available in Jollibee outlets in other countries in the past—in Brunei and Malaysia, to be exact.

True Jollibee diehards can also avail of another promotion until November 24. Last week, the fast-food chain announced, “Get the Limited Edition Jollibee Barong Funko Pop when you buy 2pc Chickenjoy w/ Jolly Spaghetti Value Meal all for $25,” also only available in select outlets.

The Filipino fast-food chain has taken the world by storm, with over 1,200 outlets all over the globe, with 10 in Singapore alone.

The verdict? One patron said he had tried it in Brunei and the dish had been “so good,” adding that he was glad he can have the same treat in Singapore.

“It’s worth it,” another fan wrote.

Some lamented that the dish would not be available at their local outlets.

Others asked for it to be made available in the Philippines, Jollibee’s home country, as well.

Nolisoli, a Filipino website, wrote on October 1, “Aside from their beautiful architecture and aggressive COVID-19 response, we have another reason to be jealous of Singapore. But this one hits a little bit closer to home. Today, Jollibee Singapore announced a new variant of their signature chickenjoy meal inspired by the country’s local cuisine.”

Mentioning that Jollibee has chicken biryani in the UAE and chicken tender meals in the US, the site added, “Here’s hoping that Jollibee can bring some of those international dishes our way so we can have a taste of the outside world while in quarantine.” —/TISG

