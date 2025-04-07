Johor to launch Green Policy with EV push and solar energy plans

MALAYSIA: The Johor government is gearing up to unveil a Green Policy aimed at accelerating its journey towards sustainability. This is in alignment with the ambitious Maju Johor 2030 agenda.

According to Bernama, the policy, which was approved during a recent Green Committee Meeting chaired by Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, outlines key targets such as the large-scale deployment of electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure and the development of renewable energy through solar farms.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon confirmed that the policy will be tabled at the Johor State Executive Council meeting in May, with the official launch scheduled shortly after. “The Johor State Planning Division (BPEN) is preparing the paperwork to be presented. Once approved, we will launch it,” Ling told reporters during the Asia EV Motion 2025 Exclusive Media Preview on Monday.

Boosting electric mobility across the state

One of the centrepieces of Johor’s Green Policy is a push towards widespread EV adoption. The state aims to install a minimum of 1,245 EV charging stations by 2030, where each local authority is required to meet specific installation targets.

The policy is intended to make EV usage more accessible to decrease state reliance on fossil fuels, and lower carbon emissions. This means that each local council has a role to play in building this green infrastructure so that more people can take advantage of its offerings.

The policy also carves out a clear direction for renewable energy development, particularly in solar power. Several potential sites for solar farms have already been determined across Johor. The state hopes to reduce its carbon footprint while diversifying its energy source by tapping into Johor’s sunny climate.

Johor is also investing in smarter and more sustainable public transport, which includes the proposed Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) system in Johor Bahru. This advanced transport system offers a flexible solution to traffic congestion in the city by using sensor-driven vehicles that navigate virtual tracks,.

A call for private sector partnership

Recognising that such ambitious plans require broad cooperation, the Johor government is actively seeking collaboration with the private sector. Ling encouraged companies with expertise in green technology, energy and transport innovation to submit proposals that support the policy’s goals.