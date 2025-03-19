ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor is set to become Asia’s largest insulin hub as India’s leading biotechnology firm, Biocon Ltd, invests another RM1.1 billion (S$331.15 million) to expand its biopharmaceutical facility in Iskandar Malaysia.

The second-phase facility investment follows the company’s initial RM1.6 billion investment, bringing Biocon’s total commitment to RM2.7 billion—a move that will solidify Johor’s position as a regional biotechnology hub, said State Trade, Investment and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Lee Ting Han.

According to the New Straits Times, the expansion will boost insulin production at Johor’s Bio-XCell facility, the largest integrated insulin production plant in Asia, which has been operating since 2016 and has supplied over 87 million insulin cartridges to Malaysia’s Health Ministry, benefiting nearly 300,000 patients.

During an official visit to the Biocon plant on March 12, Mr Lee said, “The facility’s contribution to healthcare and the economy is significant, particularly in providing affordable insulin for diabetic patients.”

Biocon’s presence has also reduced insulin prices in Malaysia by 40 per cent.

Beyond lowering insulin prices and increasing supply, the ongoing expansion is expected to create over 300 high-skilled jobs, adding to the nearly 900 roles already filled, with 97 per cent held by Malaysians, particularly Johoreans.

These jobs mainly require skills in biotechnology, engineering, and life sciences.

Biocon has also teamed up with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and Newcastle University to train local talent through initiatives like Biocon Academy. These programmes aim to equip Malaysians with the skills needed for the country’s growing biopharmaceutical industry, Mr Lee said.

The company is active in corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts through the Biocon Foundation, focusing on community healthcare, education, environmental sustainability, and rural development to improve local communities’ quality of life.

Mr Lee noted that Biocon’s continued investment reflects the trust “foreign investors have in Johor’s economic potential and infrastructure”.

To meet rising demand for its insulin products, chief operating officer Dr Arun Chandavarkar said Biocon Ltd will invest more in its biopharmaceutical manufacturing and research facility at Bio-XCell, Johor, as quoted by SME Corp Malaysia.

The specialised biotechnology park has already attracted substantial investment, with Biocon playing a key role in developing local talent.

So far, 250 Malaysians have received training in Bangalore as part of the company’s upskilling initiative. /TISG

