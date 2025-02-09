MALAYSIA: Johor is set to enhance its artificial intelligence (AI) education landscape through a strategic collaboration with the Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This initiative, undertaken in partnership with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), aims to position Johor as a regional hub for AI education.

State Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin highlighted that this effort originated from a meeting between Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and representatives from MBZUAI during his recent working visit to Dubai.

“As a result of the Menteri Besar’s meeting in Dubai, a framework (for collaboration) is already in place. However, we need a more structured understanding to ensure that the university actively contributes to AI education in Johor,” Aznan stated in an article by Bernama.

Strengthening AI education

Johor has already taken significant steps to advance AI education. UTM, as a key player in AI education at the national level, will play a crucial role in implementing this partnership. The collaboration aims to provide students and educators with cutting-edge AI expertise, access to global research networks, and opportunities to work with industry leaders in AI-driven innovation.

The initiative also aligns with the Johor Sustainable Development Plan (PPMJ) 2030, which prioritises the development of a highly skilled workforce, particularly in emerging technologies. The recent MCMC Microsoft AI TEACH Programme, which benefitted 249 participants across three locations in Johor, further highlights the state’s commitment to fostering digital skills and AI literacy.

Aznan emphasised the importance of public sector engagement in AI-related initiatives. “The Johor government places great emphasis on AI-related programmes, particularly within PPMJ, as public and government agency engagement in understanding AI is a positive step forward,” he said, as reported by Bernama.

UTM leading the way in AI development

UTM has long been at the forefront of AI development in Malaysia, and its role in the country’s AI education strategy is crucial. UTM Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mohd Shafry Mohd Rahim stressed that the university was ready to share its AI expertise with both public and private higher education institutions to support the government’s digital transformation initiatives.

He emphasised that this initiative is crucial because AI technology spans across all sectors and areas of expertise, making it an essential requirement for the future, as published in another Bernama report. This means that with the way things are evolving in the global landscape, particularly in the field of AI technology, Malaysia must remain competitive with the use of these tools.

Last December, UTM took the initiative to invite all public universities to a seminar on AI talent development. The goal was to share experiences and encourage other universities to also contribute to the growth of AI at their respective institutions.

As a national leader in AI research and education, UTM’s involvement in the Johor-MBZUAI collaboration underscores its commitment to fostering a skilled AI workforce and supporting Malaysia’s digital transformation.

Implications for Johor’s future

The partnership between Johor and MBZUAI has far-reaching implications for the state’s education sector, economy, and technological advancement. By equipping students and professionals with the necessary AI skills to meet industry demands, the collaboration is expected to bridge the AI talent gap. With MBZUAI’s expertise in AI research, Johor’s institutions and businesses will have the opportunity to engage in cutting-edge projects, fostering innovation across various industries.

A robust AI education ecosystem will attract investments from tech companies and multinational corporations, creating job opportunities and strengthening Johor’s economy. This initiative also signals Malaysia’s commitment to being at the forefront of AI education and technology adoption in the region, potentially serving as a model for other countries.

The path ahead

To ensure the success of this initiative, Johor’s state government is planning a visit to MBZUAI to discuss the collaboration further. This visit will focus on establishing a structured framework that enables effective knowledge transfer and maximises the benefits of the partnership.

As AI continues to shape the future of industries and economies, Johor’s proactive approach to AI education places it in a strong position to lead Malaysia’s digital transformation. By leveraging international collaboration and strategic initiatives, Johor is preparing its workforce for the future and actively shaping the future itself.

