Singaporeans discuss why female tenants often get lower room rental rates

SINGAPORE: A discussion about room rentals in Singapore got people talking after one Reddit user pointed out that rooms advertised for female tenants often appear to be cheaper than those available to men.

Curious about the trend, the user asked whether it was simply a pricing strategy by landlords to attract women or if there were other reasons behind it.

Many commenters felt the difference had more to do with tenant preferences and living arrangements than pricing tactics.

Some pointed out that female landlords may prefer living with other women, while male landlords are often less particular. As a result, demand for female-friendly rooms could be higher.

Others said landlords may base their decisions on their own experiences with past tenants.

One commenter wrote: “These male landlords likely have personal experiences with bad male tenants and bad female tenants, and figured that female tenants are easier to deal with when relationships go sour.”

The commenter added that disputes with male tenants may be perceived as more difficult to manage, while female tenants are often seen as more likely to move out rather than escalate conflicts.

A number of commenters also suggested that safety concerns play a significant role.

While some argued that female tenants are generally viewed as cleaner or easier to live with, others disagreed and said safety was the more important consideration.

“Safety is the top reason that comes to mind,” one commenter wrote. “After the pinhole camera stories I’ve read on the news and heard from friends, I will never be comfortable living with a male stranger.”

Others echoed similar concerns, saying that living arrangements involving strangers often come down to comfort levels and perceived risk rather than gender stereotypes.

The discussion highlighted how rental preferences can be influenced by a mix of factors, including safety concerns, personal experiences and household dynamics, rather than simply an attempt to attract female tenants.