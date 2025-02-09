MALAYSIA: Selangor is setting its sights on a bold digital future with plans to establish several Artificial Intelligence (AI) centres and expand the National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) network. These initiatives, spearheaded by the state government, reflect an ambitious strategy to transform Selangor into a smart state and bridge the digital divide.

AI centres as a catalyst for innovation

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari recently announced the establishment of AI centres next year, marking a significant step towards reinforcing the state’s position as a digital leader, as reported by Bernama. These centres will play a crucial role in fostering innovation, supporting technological advancement, and enhancing Selangor’s ability to compete in the digital economy.

The AI centres are expected to complement the existing NADI initiative by providing state-of-the-art infrastructure and resources for AI research, development, and application. By integrating AI into various sectors, including governance, business, and public services, Selangor aims to improve efficiency and drive economic growth.

NADI expansion to bridge the digital divide

While the AI centres focus on cutting-edge technology, the expansion of the NADI network aims to address digital accessibility and inclusion. NADI, introduced by the federal government, is designed to bridge the digital divide by enhancing internet connectivity and digital literacy, particularly for online transactions, communication, and access to essential services.

According to Amirudin, “Besides providing internet access and connectivity, NADI centres offer comprehensive support programmes in areas such as entrepreneurship, lifelong learning, personal well-being, and health awareness.” This holistic approach ensures that NADI centres are more than just internet hubs—they empower communities through education, business opportunities, and improved quality of life.

Strengthening public communication and engagement

The strategic expansion of NADI is already making a tangible impact. The newly launched NADI Centre in Sungai Tua is the 76th in Selangor, with eight more centres scheduled for completion by the end of March, bringing the total to 84. As of late January, over 107,000 users have benefited from these centres, underscoring their growing importance in the digital landscape.

Amirudin also stated in a published article by Bernama that NADI has potential as a strategic communication platform. This will enable the public to access crucial information from both state and federal governments. “I plan to fully utilise these centres as strategic communication hubs for the people after further discussions with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the federal government,” he said.

The future of Selangor’s digital transformation

The dual focus on AI and digital accessibility reflects Selangor’s comprehensive vision for a smart state. By investing in AI-driven innovation and expanding the NADI network, the state is creating an ecosystem that fosters technological growth while ensuring that digital opportunities are accessible to all.

As Selangor moves forward with these initiatives, it is positioning itself as a leader in Malaysia’s digital transformation. The integration of AI and the expansion of NADI not only strengthen the state’s economy but also empower its people, ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital age.