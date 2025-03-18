KUALA LUMPUR: After a man suspected of not fasting during Ramadan was seen being slapped at a mall in a video shared online, Johor Bahru Utara police said on Monday (March 17) that they have begun investigating the incident.

A 65-year-old man allegedly slapped a 21-year-old Chinese male not just once but twice following an argument between the two. The older man is said to have believed that the younger man was a Malay-Muslim and took offence that he was eating openly during Ramadan.

The situation escalated after the younger man refused to show the older man his identification card. After a verbal argument, the older man slapped the younger one . The incident occurred on Sunday (March 16), shortly before 4 pm.

The police issued a statement, saying, “The incident likely started when the man questioned the complainant about his religion and then asked for his MyKad, but the latter refused to comply. The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code.”

If convicted, the older man may be jailed for up to a year, fined up to RM2,000 (approximately S$600), or both.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter), by the account holder @bingbinge656, who is believed to be the man who was slapped. It sparked a discussion online regarding moral policing and minority rights, with many in Malaysia weighing in. The post went viral, getting over six million views.

According to a report in Malay Mail, Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar said that statements have been taken from both men,as well as witnesses to the incident, including the son of the alleged assailant and the doctor who treated the victim.

He also said that the investigation would be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor before Friday (March 21). The police chief asked the public to refrain from posting speculations regarding the incident, especially given its sensitive nature since it has to do with religion.

“This incident is an isolated case and does not happen often. Malaysians, as a multiracial and multicultural society, value tolerance. Therefore, please do not take matters into your own hands and leave the responsibility of investigating to the authorities,” the Malay Mail quoted the police chief as saying. He added that it would be better for anyone with information to relay this to the police. /TISG

