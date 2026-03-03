Johor man hanging on speeding car positive for ketamine, say police

JOHOR BAHRU: Police in Malaysia addressed a recent video that went viral online, which showed a man hanging from a car while it was driving down the highway.

The video was posted on the Community Roda Johor – CRJ Facebook page on Feb 28 (Saturday). It showed the man hanging from a blue car for a few seconds, and then falling and rolling on the highway. Fortunately, he was not hit by any vehicles afterward. At the end of the 11-second clip, the man can be seen in the side mirror, standing, and then moving to the side of the road.

The police issued a statement on March 1, saying that an investigation into the incident, which occurred the day before at around 3:50 pm. The statement was also posted on the Polis Daerah Seri Alam Facebook account early on Sunday morning.

The police said that the incident began when the man and his ex-wife had a fight at a market in Bandar Seri Alam. The statement added that the man climbed onto the boot of the woman’s car and damaged its front area as the woman drove slowly for around two kilometers. Then, a group of people believed to be friends of the man descended upon the car, blocking it and then stealing from the woman and breaking the vehicle’s windows.

Informed of the situation, the police arrested a 30-year-old local man at around 2:00 on the morning of March 1 at Masai, Johor Bahru.

The man has no prior arrests for criminal behaviour, but a urine test showed that he was positive for ketamine. He will be remanded in Johor Bahru for seven days, from March 1 to 7, while further investigations are conducted.

If the man is found guilty of extortion, he could receive a jail sentence of up to ten years, be fined or caned, or any two of these punishments. For having consumed ketamine, he faces a jail sentence of as long as two years, or fined as much as RM5,000 (S$1,626). For the offence of mischief against property, meanwhile, the man faces a jail sentence of up to two years, a fine, or both.

“The police advises the public not to speculate or spread invalid information regarding this case. The community’s cooperation is greatly appreciated in allowing the investigation to be conducted thoroughly and fairly,” the police added. /TISG

