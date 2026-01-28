Johor couple accused of trying to suffocate woman’s husband with a pillow charged with attempted murder

JOHOR BAHRU: A man and a woman were charged with attempted murder earlier this month after they allegedly tried to kill the woman’s husband by smothering him with a pillow.

N Egavalli, 46 years old and a mother to two children, together with R Kamala Sarna, 39 years old, pleaded not guilty to the charge and have claimed trial before Sessions Court Judge Mohd Zamir Suhaimee.

Ms Egavalli is a housewife, and Mr Kamala Sarna is currently unemployed. The two made the alleged attempt on the life of 48-year-old Ganapathy Kumaresan on the evening of December 22, 2025, at around 9:30.

Ms Egavalli and Mr Kamala Sarna are said to be in a romantic relationship in spite of Ms Egavalli still being married to Mr Kumaresan. Mr Kamala Sarna is also married.

The pair is said to have pressed a pillow down on his face in their attempt to suffocate him.

The incident took place at a home at Jalan EJ 9/6 in Taman Ehsan in Johor Bahru.

According to the prosecution, Mr Kumaresan could have been killed if the two had not been stopped. The murder attempt is said to be connected to an insurance claim, according to a report in The Malay Mail.

Ms Egavalli and Mr Kamala Sarna, who were arrested on Dec 23, were charged in court under Section 307 of Malaysia’s Penal Code. It was read together with Section 34 for joint criminal liability.

They were given bail of RM20,000 per person (approximately S$6,454), with one surety for each accused.

Deputy Public Prosecutor R Nevina asked for bail to be denied, given the seriousness of the charge of attempted murder. However, National Legal Aid Foundation counsel K Bharathi, who represents both Ms Egavalli and Mr Kamala Sarna, explained that Ms Egavalli is responsible for the care of her two children, aged 17 and 21. Both have non-verbal autism and other disabilities. Mr Bharathi added that Mr Kamala Sarna also has a child he provides care for.

Judge Mohd Zamir has ordered Ms Egavalli and Mr Kamala Sarna to surrender their passports. They have been told to report every month to the authorities and not to contact Mr Kumaresan or other witnesses for the prosecution until the legal proceedings have concluded.

If Ms Egavalli and Mr Kamala Sarna are found guilty, they could spend as much as 10 years in jail and be made to pay a fine.

They will return to court on Feb 3. /TISG

