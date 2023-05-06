Man charged with suffocating baby girl to death with pillow

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man has been charged with suffocating a three-month-old baby girl to death with a pillow.

The accused, 31-year-old Mustaqim Rosli, is facing one count of causing the death of a child under 14. The incident allegedly occurred at about 12:50 am on December 3 last year at a flat in Bukit Batok West Avenue 9.

According to court documents, the accused put a pillow on the baby girl’s face and then put his hand on the pillow, suffocating the child.

While the court documents did not explain the relationship between the accused and the baby girl, they noted that they were from the same family and had frequent contact.

The newly established Office of the Public Defender has arranged for lawyers to represent the accused, who will appear in court again next month. If convicted, Mustaqim Rosli could be jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned.

