Johor and Singapore explore cross-border e-hailing to ease congestion

MALAYSIA: A new proposal to introduce cross-border e-hailing services between Johor and Singapore could mark a significant step in expanding transport options for travellers navigating the busy route between the two neighbours.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi shared that the idea was among the topics brought up in a recent meeting with Singapore’s Acting Transport Minister, Jeffrey Siow, as reported by Malay Mail. “This service not only offers more flexible, on-demand mobility options for users but also has the potential to ease congestion on major routes and create income opportunities for local drivers,” he stated.

Enhancing connectivity and commuter experience

The initiative is seen as part of broader efforts to improve the existing transport systems and commuter convenience across the border. Onn Hafiz also pointed out that such a service could contribute to shaping a safer and more efficient mobility ecosystem while also aligning public transport systems between Johor and Singapore more closely.

“It could also serve as a catalyst for a more user-friendly, safe, and competitive transport system, while strengthening integration between both countries’ public transport networks,” he was quoted as saying by Malay Mail.

The meeting also touched on the ongoing development of the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link, which is expected to begin operating in January 2027. “This includes the physical development of the project, coordination of operating schedules, determination of fare structures, and integration of public transport systems between Johor and Singapore,” he added.

Expanding public transport options

Discussions went further to include operational improvements for existing bus services. Proposals were made to extend service hours and increase the number of buses operating across the Causeway, including the possibility of starting service earlier than the current 5 a.m. schedule.

These proposed improvements, aimed at easing congestion and ensuring smoother traffic movement through border checkpoints, are expected to improve seamless transit between both regions.

How it may impact Singaporeans

This proposal may benefit Singaporeans who are interested in crossing the Causeway. E-hailing services operating across the border may help distribute commuter traffic more evenly, reduce peak-hour strain, and offer greater flexibility for those commuting for work or leisure.

A better transport network with Johor could also enhance cross-border mobility and boost tourism and labour movement. This, in turn, may potentially open up more avenues for collaboration between the two nations on practical, commuter-friendly solutions.

Read also: ‘We admire Singapore deeply’: Johor calls for end to rivalry, urges deeper regional partnership