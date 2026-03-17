// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, March 17, 2026
26.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Jobs
2 min.Read

Jobseeker surprised after company asks for detailed 6-month plan during interview

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: As the job market grows increasingly competitive, some candidates are finding that the hiring process itself is becoming more demanding.

Recently, a jobseeker applying for a senior executive role shared on Reddit that he was asked to complete a pre-interview task that involved creating a short presentation outlining a six-month plan.

According to the jobseeker, the presentation had to cover several components, including “campaign ideas, target audience, specific partnerships, rough budget allocation, and success metrics.” The assignment also required him to include at least one campaign that adopts a full 360-degree marketing approach.

“I understand that maybe they want to test my strategic thinking, but I’m wondering if this level of detail is typical or if I should be cautious about sharing too much,” he said. “It also caught me off guard when they asked me to send the deck to them so they could flash the deck for me on the day.”

Adding to his uncertainty, the company’s HR representative also declined to disclose the salary range for the position when he asked about it.

See also  Know the purpose of Singapore startup grants before applying for them  

At the end of his post, he asked the online community, “For those in marketing or hiring roles, is this a normal interview task? Just wondering, if they were to really use my plan, is there realistically anything I can do legally about it?”

“Normal for marketing roles.”

In the discussion thread, Singaporean Redditors told the jobseeker that pre-interview assignments like this are actually quite normal, especially for marketing and senior roles. Most agreed that the task is meant to test a candidate’s strategic thinking, not to steal their ideas.

One said, “Normal. Nobody is going to steal your plan or ideas as a senior executive. In fact, if you do end up joining, you will probably end up so frustrated that nobody is listening to your ideas.”

Another wrote, “Normal for marketing roles. But please make sure it’s a sample case study and not something they can steal from you.”

A third commented, “Sigh, if you are not keen to work for an agency, then don’t do this assignment, lor. I don’t think they are stealing ideas from you.”

See also  Today’s top tech news, January 21: Major graft at DJI and TADA moves into Vietnam

In other news, a man who aspires to be the ‘house husband’ in his future family has been slammed online for stating that he wants a ‘girlfriend in Singapore who earns more than him.’

In a post on the r/SingaporeRaw subreddit, he wrote: “Why do I have to earn more than my girlfriend? I want a girlfriend who earns more than I do. If I want to have children in the future, it’s pretty much a necessity for her to earn more than I do to support us, since I’m not earning much.”

Read more: Man who aspires to be a ‘house husband’ draws criticism for saying he wants a GF who earns more than him

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

PSP: If war prolongs inflation, gov’t should not rely solely on CDC vouchers, Cost-of-Living payments

Progress Singapore Party released a statement on Monday (Mar 16) on what can be done to help Singaporeans amid challenges posed by war in the Middle East, including Work from Home, shorter work wee...
Singapore News

Sneaky Sushii apologises after YouTuber asked if he ‘stole’ his work

Original creator caught local YouTuber Sneaky Sushii copying his work, exposed it in a video. Sneaky Sushii apologized.

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

PSP: If war prolongs inflation, gov’t should not rely solely on CDC vouchers, Cost-of-Living payments

Progress Singapore Party released a statement on Monday (Mar 16) on what can be done to help Singaporeans amid challenges posed by war in the Middle East, including Work from Home, shorter work wee...

Sneaky Sushii apologises after YouTuber asked if he ‘stole’ his work

Original creator caught local YouTuber Sneaky Sushii copying his work, exposed it in a video. Sneaky Sushii apologized.

Driver who inhaled ‘zombie smoke bombs’ arrested for driving the wrong way in traffic

A truck driver, suspected of inhaling zombie-themed smoke bombs, veered into the opposite lane and stopped, prompting police to arrive and handcuff him.

Maid seeks advice after employers made her work at relatives’ house overseas and took loans from her

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper has turned to the internet for advice after her employers not only asked her to do housework at their relatives' home during an overseas trip but also borrowed money fr...

Business

Gen-Z employee shares she was fired over a task that was assigned to her while she was on leave: ‘I feel unfairly treated’

SINGAPORE: Gen-Z employees are known for putting their work-life balance first, but that’s made them something of a target in workplaces still run by the older generation. They’re being labeled “...

Verbally abusive bosses may think they’re helping the company, but workers say it kills morale

SINGAPORE: There are countless studies showing that verbal abuse and toxic behaviour hurt employees and eventually hurt the company too. Yet somehow, plenty of bosses are still yelling, insulting,...

Worker says manager refused to let him leave on time to pick up his child

The story highlights the growing frustration among working parents who struggle to balance career responsibilities with family life due to rigid workplace cultures and unsympathetic, ununderstandin...

It’s all good vibes until you run out of money, is there a bright side to unemployment?

This story matters because it reflects the growing frustration and burnout many workers feel today, especially in fast-paced economies like Singapore. By highlighting online conversations about une...

Singapore Politics

POFMA: Man charged over TikTok videos spreading disinformation about government policies and inciting racial hatred

The videos allegedly included misleading claims about voting secrecy, CPF policies, and the affordability of HDB flats.

Budget 2026: S’poreans agree with Pritam Singh’s call for greater transparency

Pro-transparency Citizens deserve to know where billions in spending go Greater accountability prevents waste Opposing view Singapore already has strict fiscal oversight Too much transparency ...

All for safety: Han Hui Hui’s three children taken to hospital to keep them away from abusive environment, say MSF and police

Singaporean Han Hui Hui visits her 3 children in hospital for 1 hour

Pritam Singh: Process of bringing in new citizens, Permanent Residents, should be transparent

Mr Singh said, "​In Parliament last week, the DPM Gan announced that the Government would increase the intake of New Citizens and Permanent Residents over the next five years. The Workers’ Party be...

© The Independent Singapore

// //