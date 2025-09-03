// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Photo: Depositphotos/primagefactory (for illustration purposes only)
1 min.Read

Jobseeker baffled after hiring manager says she ‘talked too much’ during interview, asks: ‘Isn’t it expected to explain our answers?’

By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A jobseeker shared her frustration online after a hiring manager told her she had “talked too much” during the job interview.

Posting on the r/singaporejobs forum on Tuesday (Sept 2), she explained that although she had progressed to the second round, the manager later called to advise her to “tone it down” for the next stage.

The jobseeker said she was shocked by the remark, as she thought it was perfectly normal for candidates to give proper explanations when answering. For instance, when asked about projects she had led, she spent about a minute describing the methods she used and the outcomes achieved, which she felt was hardly excessive.

Feeling confused, she turned to Reddit for advice, asking how much detail interviewees are really expected to give in Singapore.

She added, “Isn’t it usually expected that the interviewee explains the answers they have given? Also, how can I word it (to be acceptable in SG context) that the duties are starting to get overwhelming and unrelated to my profession and the initial job description?”

See also  Would you take an MC to attend an interview? Employee seeking job feels it would be 'an irresponsible thing to do'

“Just answer their questions instead of adding things.”

In the discussion thread, one Singaporean Reddit user suggested that the manager may have been looking for quick, straight-to-the-point answers: “Probably asking you what kind of projects you’re handling, and not the whole process. 

“But some interviewers are like that. In the past, I was told I was too bubbly for the role… like, what the?” they added.

Another commenter agreed, saying, “Pretty much just answer their questions instead of adding things. ‘What projects have you led?’ Just mention what projects, don’t have to explain the process or methods.”

In other news, a young working professional has shared her frustrations online after her mother demanded a S$500 monthly allowance from her, though her mother did not contribute financially to her education or living expenses throughout her growing years.

Writing on the r/askSingapore forum, the 26-year-old explained that after completing her O levels, she stopped receiving an allowance from her parents.

See also  Yew char kway seller, cashier, retiree: Singaporeans share their dream jobs

From that point on, she said she was forced to take on part-time jobs to cover all her daily expenses, including food and transport.

Read more: 26 yo woman says her mum demanded S$500 monthly allowance even though she didn’t support her education

