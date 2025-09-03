Jobseeker baffled after hiring manager says she ‘talked too much’ during interview, asks: ‘Isn’t it expected to explain our answers?’

SINGAPORE: A jobseeker shared her frustration online after a hiring manager told her she had “talked too much” during the job interview.

Posting on the r/singaporejobs forum on Tuesday (Sept 2), she explained that although she had progressed to the second round, the manager later called to advise her to “tone it down” for the next stage.

The jobseeker said she was shocked by the remark, as she thought it was perfectly normal for candidates to give proper explanations when answering. For instance, when asked about projects she had led, she spent about a minute describing the methods she used and the outcomes achieved, which she felt was hardly excessive.

Feeling confused, she turned to Reddit for advice, asking how much detail interviewees are really expected to give in Singapore.

She added, “Isn’t it usually expected that the interviewee explains the answers they have given? Also, how can I word it (to be acceptable in SG context) that the duties are starting to get overwhelming and unrelated to my profession and the initial job description?”

“Just answer their questions instead of adding things.”

In the discussion thread, one Singaporean Reddit user suggested that the manager may have been looking for quick, straight-to-the-point answers: “Probably asking you what kind of projects you’re handling, and not the whole process.

“But some interviewers are like that. In the past, I was told I was too bubbly for the role… like, what the?” they added.

Another commenter agreed, saying, “Pretty much just answer their questions instead of adding things. ‘What projects have you led?’ Just mention what projects, don’t have to explain the process or methods.”

