// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, December 18, 2025
28.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Jobless man pawns roommates Rolex watch for an urgent trip abroad

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A 45-year-old unemployed man decided to steal his roommate’s Rolex watch and pawn it to travel abroad. The suspect, who was then involved in multiple fraud cases, pleaded guilty to three charges, including cheating and theft, and was sentenced to 10 months’ imprisonment. Furthermore, seven more charges will be taken into consideration by the judge when sentencing. 

According to the case details, the 71-year-old victim, who then lived with the suspect, returned home and discovered that his Rolex watch, which he had left in the drawer next to his bed, was missing. He asked his roommates about it, including the suspect, and they all denied knowing anything about what happened. With this, the victim called the police. 

The victim estimated that the watch cost at least $2,500, but he could not remember the original purchase price since it was bought more than 30 years ago. He also told the police that he had pawned the watch at a pawn shop for $2,500 many years ago and redeemed it for the same amount and obtained the watch’s serial number. 

See also  Simplified COVID-19 rules: BBQ pits reopen announcement contradicting with NParks notice that says it will remain closed

Investigations revealed that the suspect brought a Rolex watch with the same serial number to a pawn shop and pawned it for $900. The suspect eventually admitted that he stole the watch because he needed money to travel to Indonesia as soon as possible, and he asked for the lowest price from the pawnshop. Afterwards, the suspect entrusted the pawn ticket to a friend, and the watch has not been retrieved. 

The prosecution stated that the suspect had a long criminal record and was on parole when he committed the crime and requested a more severe sentence. The judge sentenced him to 10 months in prison, with an additional 11 days because he committed another crime during his parole period. 

In similar news about theft, there was a recent news report where a woman complained to her landlord that three pieces of her jewellery, amounting to more than $6,000, had been stolen. 

Case investigations revealed that her roommate stole these pieces and pawned them. The roommate then denied the accusations and even declared that the jewellery belonged to his deceased ex-girlfriend. 

See also  Young Democrats of the SDP talk about majority privilege

Read more of the story here

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Business

3 Samtrade FX executives charged with fraudulent practices and money laundering

SINGAPORE: Samtrade FX CEO Goh Nai De, chief technology...
Singapore News

‘Help, my mum is addicted to buying fake designer bags online’

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user recently took to the...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

‘Help, my mum is addicted to buying fake designer bags online’

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user recently took to the...

S’poreans in HK raise S$304,000 for victims of Tai Po fire

SINGAPORE: In a show of solidarity, Singaporeans living in...

Explainer: Who is Malone Lam and why is he facing serious fines and jail time in the US?

SINGAPORE: Singaporean Malone Lam Yu Xuan first made the...

Fire breaks out in Sengkang car park, requires large response team from civil defense to put out

SINGAPORE: There was a car that caught fire inside...

Business

3 Samtrade FX executives charged with fraudulent practices and money laundering

SINGAPORE: Samtrade FX CEO Goh Nai De, chief technology...

Bukit Panjang executive HDB flat sold for record S$1.18M

SINGAPORE: An executive Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat...

‘There was no system of teaching’: New hire claims mentor made her first weeks a nightmare

SINGAPORE: A workplace dispute shared online has reignited conversation...

Some fresh graduates fuelled to start businesses after struggling to find jobs

SINGAPORE: Some fresh graduates are starting businesses after struggling...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //