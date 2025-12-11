// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, December 11, 2025
29.5 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Man is accused of stealing $6,000 worth of jewelry from his roommate, says it was his ex-girlfriend’s keepsake

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A woman complained to her landlord that three pieces of her jewelry amounting to more than $6,000 had been stolen. Investigations revealed that her roommate stole these pieces and pawned them. However, the roommate denied the accusations and even declared that the jewelry belonged to his deceased ex-girlfriend. 

The 49-year-old suspect was reported stealing jewelry from his Chinese woman roommate in a rented unit in Bedok North. The stolen items included a Tiffany & Co necklace worth approximately $4,600, a gold necklace worth more than $300, and a gold bracelet worth more than $1,300. 

According to case details, the suspect and the woman were living together in the unit when the accident occurred. Initially, the suspect pleaded not guilty because his lawyer had photos of his deceased girlfriend to prove that she had worn the jewelry, while the woman had no stronger evidence to prove that the pieces were hers. 

However, the prosecution revealed that the suspect’s statements changed repeatedly all throughout the case. At first, he denied pawning the jewelry and that it belonged to his deceased ex-girlfriend. However, his next alibi stated that the woman’s boyfriend sold the jewelry to him for $2,000. Moreover, according to pawnshop records, the suspect claimed that he bought the jewelry himself.

See also  Angel Supermart catches 2 employees stealing; losses reportedly in hundreds of thousands

Additionally, the prosecution argued that the suspect never mentioned that it was left by his deceased ex-girlfriend during his statement. With this, the judge needed time to consider the case and the verdict was adjourned to January 22. 

In similar news, it was recently reported that a 33-year-old man repeatedly stole jewellery from his wife’s family and pawned it to earn money amounting to more than $5,000. He then framed a former colleague about his crime and lied to the police. 

The suspect, who works as a senior engineer, faces three charges, which include cheating and theft. He pleaded guilty to both crimes, while the judge will take the third charge into consideration. 

Read more of the story here.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Property

Toa Payoh four-room HDB flat sold for record S$1.32M

SINGAPORE: A four-room Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat...
Singapore News

5.5 years’ jail for M’sian man who taught syndicate members how to use malware, causing S’poreans S$3.2 million in losses

SINGAPORE: In a first for Singapore, a 49-year-old Malaysian...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Toa Payoh four-room HDB flat sold for record S$1.32M

SINGAPORE: A four-room Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat...

Nvidia calls report of China’s DeepSeek using banned Blackwell chips ‘far-fetched’

On Wednesday, US chipmaker Nvidia said a report claiming...

Chinese AI start-up DeepSeek reportedly using banned Nvidia Blackwell chips to build upcoming model: The Information

Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) start-up DeepSeek has reportedly used...

Woman, 25, asks if she should quit her job for the sake of her career

SINGAPORE: More and more people in Singapore appear to...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //