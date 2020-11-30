- Advertisement -

During the holiday period, Jennifer Aniston and former husband Justin Theroux reconnected, which got fans very excited.

The former celebrity couple had an adorable exchange over Instagram during Thanksgiving which led to hopes of a reunion. The 51-year-old actress posted some cute photos of herself and her holiday date, who came in the form of her new puppy, Lord Chesterfield.

Jennifer captioned the post with a short yet simple message, “We’re grateful” together with praying hands and a heart emoji. Justin, 49 was one of the first people to react to Jennifer’s post, leaving the same emojis and the addition of hands applauding. Jennifer’s eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the exchange, commenting, “I love you guys” and “he’s sending her hearts!”.

Fans commended the pair for remaining friends despite the demise of their marriage with a number of fans hoping that they will reconcile. This is not the first time the duo have supported one another. Jennifer was nominated for an Emmy earlier this year for her role in The Morning Show and when the actress shared her good news on social media, Justin leapt at the chance to back her and wrote: “Woot woot!”

Besides Justin, Jennifer has been keeping in touch with another ex-husband, Brad Pitt. During a Fast Times at Ridgemont High virtual table read, Jennifer and Brad had a red-hot reunion. The duo got into character and at one point Jennifer even called her ex-husband, “sexy.”

The Along Came Polly actress didn’t hold back when she acted out a scene from the 1982 cult teen movie. “Hi Brad,” she said seductively.

“You know how cute I always thought you were. You’re so sexy. Will you come to me.”

Brad and Jennifer were joined by fellow A-lilsters, including Julia Roberts, John Legend and Morgan Freeman, who all watched on giggling at the interaction which has to be seen to be believed! /TISG

