Jail, fine for man who rented condo units for use in prostitution

Singapore — A Singapore permanent resident has been sentenced to 20 months in jail and a S$15,000 fine for renting numerous condominiums for other people to use for sex for almost two years.

On Thursday (Jan 7), Sheng Qing, 24, pleaded guilty to 16 charges related to cheating condominium owners into leasing their units to him as well as five counts of allowing a unit he had rented to be used as a brothel, according to a report in todayonline.com.

There were 17 other related charges considered in his sentencing.

In May 2018, he contacted an individual only identified as “DT”, after having seen an ad asking Singapore citizens, permanent residents or S-pass holders to sign rental agreements for cash.

“DT”, whose name, age and nationality have not been disclosed, told Sheng he would give him between S$300 and S$500 for every tenancy agreement he obtained.

While Sheng contacted unit owners and worked out agreements with them, it was “DT” who paid the deposits for the condominiums.

Sheng would then send the keys to the units to “DT” through runners.

Since he had asked “DT” what the condominium units would be used for, Sheng was well aware from the beginning of the intent that the units would be used for sex and as housing for call girls.

Despite knowing this, he went on to sign at least 28 tenancy agreements for “DT” with the unit owners unaware of what they would be used for.

The scheme lasted from May 2018 through June 2020.

The police raided a number of the units that had been rented by Sheng and arrested several Chinese nationals for prostitution.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Goh Yong Ngee asked for a S$15,000 fine and jail for a minimum of 25 months.

The DPP said Sheng was a “habitual and persistent offender” and said that, despite police investigations into the units he rented, he continued with his illegal activities in obtaining more condominium units for “DT”.

The police started investigating Sheng in November 2018 and he was arrested the following June. However, after this, while he was out on bail, he kept on committing offences.

DPP Goh said that, “while not closely involved with the work of the prostitutes, (his) assistance was indispensable to the wider criminal enterprise”. /TISG

