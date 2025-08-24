// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, August 24, 2025
27.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik/Drazen Zigic (for illustration purposes only).
LifestylePersonal Finance
2 min.Read

‘It was a sinkhole’ — Man shares his biggest financial regret was ‘leasing a car right after graduation’

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: People often say your 20s are the best time to experiment, make mistakes, and learn from them. But when it comes to money, some choices can weigh on you for years.

One man recently shared on Reddit that his biggest financial regret was leasing a car right after graduating from university.

“I had just landed my first full-time job and convinced myself I ‘deserved it’ after four years of studying,” he wrote on r/SGMoney.

“At the time, it felt like a reward – now I know it was a financial sinkhole. I’m kicking myself for [this one decision]. Between monthly payments, insurance, maintenance, and petrol, I was basically living paycheck to paycheck for years.”

Looking back, he said that if he had stuck with Grab or public transport and invested even half of that money instead, he would “probably be sitting on a decent STI ETF portfolio today instead of a stack of old car receipts.”

Curious to hear from others, he asked fellow Redditors: “What’s one money move you made in your 20s that you really regret now?”

See also  How Telematics Can Help You Save Up to 35% on Your Car Insurance

“Not learning to invest properly.”

In the comments, several Singaporeans chimed in with their own stories. One said his biggest mistake was giving up full financial control to his spouse during marriage, which left him with nothing after a divorce.

He explained, “I only started building my own savings after a divorce in my 40s. Left the marriage with no money but have been working super hard after that to build up enough so that I never have to burden my kids financially.”

Another commenter shared that he now regrets “dumping every cent he owned in cryptocurrency.” He added, “Maybe right now I would be sleeping peacefully unworried about work and the terrible job market.”

A third wrote, “I was naive and got conned into buying an Endowment fund, and I bought one China stock and got burnt badly. Never again. I also followed some fin influencer blindly and bought a ‘growth’ stock without studying and got burned some more. Wait, you only asked for one, right? LOL.”

See also  50% of Singaporeans Don't Know About This Travel Hack

A fourth added, “What I regret in my 20s is not learning to invest properly. During COVID, when everyone made money, I lost money. Also, I listened to my parents to buy more whole life insurance when I already had one. No intention to have kids, so nobody to pass down to anyway.”

In other news, a 20-year-old seamstress took to social media to share her experience of working at a “slightly well-known” vintage boutique, where she says she was grossly underpaid, overworked, and constantly belittled by the “toxic and narcissistic” store owner.

In her post on the r/SingaporeRaw forum, the woman explained that she had first joined the boutique as an intern for four months before leaving to continue her studies. After graduating, she returned to the same workplace, but resigned just two months later, citing mental health struggles and unrealistic expectations from her boss, who was paying her only S$16 an hour.

Read more: 20 y/o seamstress speaks out after being overworked, underpaid, and insulted by ‘toxic’ boutique owner

See also  4 Tips on How to Save Money on Dates Without Embarrassing yourself

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

WP: Singapore should leave no stone unturned to build a resilient nation for the future

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued a response to...

Sylvia Lim on fellow WP leader Faisal Manap: ‘I will miss him in Parliament.’

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim posted a...

Jamus Lim says he’ll raise questions in Parliament about train disruptions if needed

SINGAPORE: In a Monday morning (Aug 18) social media...

Aljunied residents surprise Pritam Singh with cake and flowers for his birthday

SINGAPORE: When Workers’ Party (WP) chief and Leader of...

© The Independent Singapore