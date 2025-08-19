// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, August 19, 2025
29.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik (for illustration purposes only)
JobsLifestyle
3 min.Read

20 y/o seamstress speaks out after being overworked, underpaid, and insulted by ‘toxic’ boutique owner

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A 20-year-old seamstress took to social media to share her experience of working at a “slightly well-known” vintage boutique, where she says she was grossly underpaid, overworked, and constantly belittled by the “toxic and narcissistic” store owner.

In her post on the r/SingaporeRaw forum, the woman explained that she had first joined the boutique as an intern for four months before leaving to continue her studies. After graduating, she returned to the same workplace, but resigned just two months later, citing mental health struggles and unrealistic expectations from her boss, who was paying her only S$16 an hour.

The woman wrote that her regular workday was seven hours long (excluding a one-hour break), but her boss expected her to alter “more than 10 pieces” of clothing and design and sew a completely new in-house garment within that same day.

“If you know the industry, you would know that 7 hours is absolutely unrealistic for a one-man job. She expected me to design, draft, cut, and sew a whole ass freaking garment within 7 hours. HELLO?” she wrote.

The woman said that she worked intensively and managed to complete the garment in four days, which she pointed out was already “really fast by fashion production standards.” However, her boss still criticised her as being “too slow.”

See also  Singaporean 'feels lost in life due to burnout at work' caused by her micromanaging boss and toxic work culture

She added that the store owner, who does not have a design background herself, frequently insulted her skills and dismissed the realities of the creative process.

The seamstress also shared the toll it took on her while working there. “I’ve gone into several panic attacks (I have a history of diagnosed anxiety) and I’ve taken a one-week break after the first panic attack,” she wrote.

“The owner checked on me to ask what’s the problem, and my doctor recommended me to not have too much workload given to me within the seven hours. What did she say? ‘But this is the real world, this is what you have to deal with.’

Crushed by the owner’s relentless demands, the woman finally quit her job and cut all ties, but just a few days later, she was blindsided when the owner sent a long, scathing message, criticising her yet again.

In the text, the owner allegedly told her she was “too slow,” claimed she would “never survive in the fashion industry,” and insisted her shortcomings were because she had never held a “real full-time job in fashion” before.

See also  'Singaporeans, what did you sacrifice or upgrade to keep up with today’s lifestyle?'

“Even my old underpaid NTUC full-time job treated me better than however you treated me. At least I was seen as a human, meanwhile I was like a slave to this boss,” she wrote, adding that blocking her former boss was the best decision for her own mental health.

“Hope you find a better job soon.”

In the discussion thread, one Singaporean Redditor said that this scenario is, unfortunately, all too common in small businesses, not just in the design industry.

Another echoed this sentiment, writing, “All SME bosses are toxic. Nepotism is real, and they manipulate, have favourites, and triangulate. It’s very important to learn how to protect yourself rather than treat the environment like school, where your boss mentors you and everyone helps each other. It’s NOT. Interpersonal first, and work second. I would suggest you work for male bosses if possible, especially when you’re a female.”

A third added, “Life lessons are hard. Sad, but the harder the lesson, the more polish you will be. In company, profit is #1, ethics and morals tend to take a backseat. Never give up on your beliefs, hope you find a better job soon.”

See also  Mandopop star Jay Chou files lawsuit against China restaurant

In other news, a man shared on social media that he’s been having second thoughts about completely cutting ties with his cheating girlfriend, as she allegedly threatened to harm herself if he “refused to meet up or reply” to her messages.

Posting on the r/asksg forum, the man, who is in his late 20s, said they had been together for eight years. However, earlier this year, while he was studying abroad, he received an “anonymous tip” claiming that his girlfriend had been cheating on him for “the past six years.”

According to him, this tip included pictures and screenshots as well as other incriminating evidence.

Read more: Man fears ending 8-year relationship after cheating GF threatens to hurt herself

Hot this week

In the Hood

Singaporean spots ‘fault in our stars’ on flag

SINGAPORE: Given that it’s the Little Red Dot’s birthday...
Jobs

Man with economics degree jobless for 8 months, says he only asked for S$4.5k

SINGAPORE: Unsure if his struggles were simply a stroke...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Singaporean spots ‘fault in our stars’ on flag

SINGAPORE: Given that it’s the Little Red Dot’s birthday...

‘I’m not a robot!’ — Maid says after her employer doesn’t allow her to take a 1-hour nap to rest in the afternoons

SINGAPORE: In the never-ending tug-of-war between rest and responsibility,...

4 weeks jail for Singaporean who shoved man down cinema stairs, injuring his neck and back

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean who got into an argument at...

Primary 3 students suspended after bullying and threats to classmate and her mum

SINGAPORE: After a woman’s Facebook post detailing the bullying...

Business

Man with economics degree jobless for 8 months, says he only asked for S$4.5k

SINGAPORE: Unsure if his struggles were simply a stroke...

World’s first humanoid pregnancy robot with artificial womb worth under RMB100K led by NTU-affiliated Kaiwa Technology founder to launch in 2026

BEIJING: The world’s first humanoid pregnancy robot with an...

Singapore NODX drop steeper than expected, falling 4.6% in July amid pharma slump

SINGAPORE: Just after Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) rose...

28-year-old engineer wonders if it’s too late to pivot and build a career in finance

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old engineer recently turned to social media...

Singapore Politics

Aljunied residents surprise Pritam Singh with cake and flowers for his birthday

SINGAPORE: When Workers’ Party (WP) chief and Leader of...

Red Dot United sets sights on Bukit Gombak SMC as they headquarter at WCEGA tower

SINGAPORE: Against the backdrop of the National Day season,...

Jamus Lim’s daughter’s heartwarming SG60 wish is to ‘take care of her friends’

SINGAPORE: Like many others, the young daughter of Workers’...

After WP leaders express what they want for SG60, other Singaporeans join in

SINGAPORE: Like many others on Singapore’s 60th birthday, the...

© The Independent Singapore