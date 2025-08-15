Man fears ending 8-year relationship after cheating GF threatens to hurt herself

SINGAPORE: A man recently shared on social media that he’s been having second thoughts about completely cutting ties with his cheating girlfriend, as she allegedly threatened to harm herself if he “refused to meet up or reply” to her messages.

Posting on the r/asksg forum, the man, who is in his late 20s, said they had been together for eight years. However, earlier this year, while he was studying abroad, he received an “anonymous tip” claiming that his girlfriend had been cheating on him for “the past six years.”

According to him, this tip included pictures and screenshots as well as other incriminating evidence.

Wanting to confirm if it was true, he immediately booked a flight home.

“I returned two weeks ago without anyone [knowing],” he wrote in his post. “And I saw pretty conclusive evidence with my own eyes – thrice, local hotel visits with the same male friend. And many other displays of affection in public.”

Unfortunately, when he confronted his girlfriend about her infidelity, it didn’t bode well.

The man said that instead of taking responsibility, his girlfriend turned the tables and threatened to sue him “for stalking” and “to harm herself” if he ignored her.

Though he had already made it clear that his decision to end the relationship was final, he still feels nervous about the situation, fearing that his girlfriend might act on her threats.

Adding to his concern is the fact that her father is a “prominent lawyer” here in Singapore.

Seeking advice, he asked other users, “Am I liable for someone’s death if they threaten to [hurt] themselves over my actions? I’m not sure what the best course of action is without ending my career.”

“She will move on, and so should you.”

In the Reddit thread, several users urged the man to disregard his girlfriend’s threats and focus on moving forward with his life.

“She cheats and threatens to hurt herself, and you’re worried for?” one wrote. “Who is the cheater here? Just ignore and block her. She will move on, and so should you.”

“…As long as you do not say ‘go k*** yourself’ or anything that encourages [it], then you are fine. She is not going to ask her dad to sue you. Do you think that she wants her dad to see that evidence during cross-examination?” another said.

Suicide hotlines

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can reach out for support by calling the Samaritans of Singapore (SOS) at 1800 221 4444 or the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) at 6389 2222. Both helplines are open 24 hours a day.

