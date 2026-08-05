It’s not worth the risk: Food delivery riders shun some apartment orders over parking fines

SINGAPORE: Delivery drivers are getting worried that accepting orders from customers living in apartments may lead to their wheels being locked or that they would get tickets for parking outside. With this, more and more delivery riders are saying that they would rather not accept orders coming from apartments to avoid such inconveniences.

It was previously reported by Shin Min Daily News that some apartments in Serangoon banned food delivery workers from riding their vehicles into the buildings, forcing them to park their motorcycles or e-bicycles outside the apartments, obstructing pedestrians. With this, many food delivery riders shared that various rules and regulations of different apartments are making them hesitant to collect orders from these places.

A 39-year-old food delivery rider for nearly four years admitted that in the past years, many apartments have implemented several restrictions, including only being able to park in designated parking spaces. Others require delivery drivers to walk into the apartment to deliver food if they park outside.

The rider said: “Before, we would ride to the drop-off/pick-up point downstairs at the apartment building, quickly deliver the food, and leave. Now we might have to park in a nearby public parking lot, which takes up a lot of time going back and forth.”

Another rider, a 46-year-old, claimed that these rules are inconvenient, especially during heavy weather. He said that some apartment security guards will make an exception in such cases, but many stick to the rules and insist that they park outside before going in.

“If I receive an order from an apartment, I’ll ask the customer beforehand if they’d like to come down to the security booth to pick it up. I’ll only deliver if they agree,” one more delivery rider remarked. This is his way to avoid being fined for illegal parking and keep all his daily income.

In conclusion, delivery riders say apartment deliveries are becoming difficult because of parking restrictions, fines, and added inconvenience.

As more apartments enforce stricter rules, many riders are choosing to avoid accepting orders unless customers are willing to compromise.